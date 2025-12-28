The biggest celebrity scandals of 2025: Holly Willoughby’s court case; John Torode sacked; Beckham family feud

There have been a ton of celebrity scandals taking place this year, with plenty of famous faces finding themselves in hot water.

From drug drama to family spats, here’s a round-up of some of the showbiz world’s biggest dramas that have made headlines over the past 12 months.

Danny and Maura shared a ‘drunken kiss’ earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2025 Celebrity scandals: Danny Jones and Maura Higgins’ kiss

McFly star Danny was embroiled in scandal in February after being spotted kissing Maura at a BRITs afterparty.

Danny is married to wife Georgia and they share son, Cooper, born in 2018. And, for months after, there were reports that his marriage was struggling to get past it – with claims Georgia temporarily moved out of their marital home.

However, after a grovelling public apology from him, the pair have seemingly moved forward and are working on their marriage. Recently, they have been sharing photos of each other on social media – including when they celebrated Georgia’s birthday in November.

Singer Wynne appeared on Strictly last year (Credit: ITV)

Wynne Evans exits Strictly tour

Wynne Evans appeared on Strictly in 2024 – and it’s fair to say the singer had an eventful time on the show. This ended with him stepping back from the live tour at the start of the year.

He left the tour shortly after a video emerged of him making a lewd comment about Strictly co-star Janette Manrara. After the scandal, Wynne issued an apology.

In May, though, Wynne reportedly launched legal action against tour producers for alleged medical negligence. The 53-year-old Welsh tenor is said to have suffered a double fracture and two torn ligaments after a fall during the tour. He’s also since spoken about his mental health issues following the scandal.

A drugs scandal rocked the show (Credit: BBC)

2025 Celebrity scandals: Strictly drugs drama

Reports of a Strictly Come Dancing drugs scandal – concerning alleged cocaine use – generated headlines in August this year.

The Sun reported that the BBC launched an investigation into alleged drug use by two Strictly Come Dancing stars. The BBC said it had “clear protocols and policies in place” for dealing with any serious complaints raised.

According to The Sun, the claims of drug use were made in a legal submission to the BBC in March by law firm Russells on behalf of Wynne Evans, a 2024 contestant. Additionally, it was claimed that others have also reported allegations of drug taking on Strictly to the BBC.

In an update surrounding the story, the Metropolitan Police issued a statement to the Mirror. “On Tuesday 12 August, the Metropolitan Police received an allegation about drug-related offences,” they said.

“Police are assessing the information, and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed. We won’t be commenting further at this time.”

Strictly host Tess was alleged to have been “horrified” by the reports at the time.

The show has undergone a shake-up (Credit: BBC)

Ongoing MasterChef drama

Gregg Wallace stepped down from his hosting duties on MasterChef last November. A probe into numerous allegations about his behaviour was then launched.

John Torode then found himself dragged into the headlines, with an allegation that he used the N-word on set and at a post-show social event also upheld. He was then fired from the series.

At the end of July, the BBC shared its decision to air the new series of the show as filming ended last autumn, before the allegations came to light. And in September, the new hosts of MasterChef were announced: food critic and I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent and chef Anna Haugh.

The EastEnders star was let go from the soap (Credit: BBC)

Jamie Borthwick’s EastEnders sacking

In April, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick found himself in the headlines following a scandal – which apparently saw him brandishing a sex toy backstage on the Strictly tour.

It was reported by The Sun that 30-year-old Jamie, who played Jay Brown on the soap, had been admonished by BBC bosses after filming himself waving the sex toy around backstage, along with Go Compare man Wynne Evans.

What’s more, Jamie also found himself in hot water when a recording emerged of him using a slur against disabled people behind the scenes at a Strictly live event. The BBC then suspended Jamie for three months.

In a clip obtained by The Sun on Sunday earlier this year, the actor appeared to describe the people of Blackpool as “absolute [bleep]s”.

In his original statement regarding the incident, Jamie said: “I want to apologise sincerely and wholeheartedly for the words I used in the video showing my reaction to making it through Blackpool week on Strictly.”

Naga was reportedly reprimanded this year (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty bullying allegations

Back in April, reports accused BBC Breakfast of harbouring a ‘toxic atmosphere’ behind the scenes. And in June, star Naga Munchetty was reportedly reprimanded by bosses for two incidents over the course of three years.

The 50-year-old presenter was allegedly accused of “bullying” a junior staff member. And also reportedly making an off-air sex jibe while presenting on BBC Radio 5 Live.

In August, Naga was placed under review and, in November, bosses reportedly escalated it to a full investigation.

The show was rocked by another controversy this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly celeb ‘kisses pro’

In November, a video was reportedly taken of a married Strictly contestant kissing one of the female professionals.

Reportedly, the video was taken in a dressing room by a member of production. The person in question is said to be a family man from a previous series. He allegedly leaned in for a kiss with a female professional dancer. The unnamed dancer was said to have already been sitting on his knee.

According to sources, the video has been shared on WhatsApp. If it were to be posted online, the clip has the potential to “destroy the long-standing marriage to his adorable and kind wife. As well as their family-friendly brand”, it’s claimed.

She found herself in hot water this year (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby knocking man off moped

Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby has been plagued with legal issues this year,

As well as facing a dispute over her and her husband’s company Roxy Media’s unpaid taxes, in December she pleaded guilty in court after knocking a rider off their scooter. She collided with the man near her £3 million London home on August 28.

A hearing was held at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court in December in Holly’s absence, after she reportedly submitted a postal plea admitting to driving without due care and attention.

In the end, she was fined £2,444 (including court costs) and given six points on her license.

The singer made headlines following the release of her album (Credit: YouTube)

Lily Allen’s explosive West End Girl album

In October, Lily Allen sent the internet into a frenzy when she dropped her album, West End Girl. The album spilled all the juicy gossip about her short-lived romance with Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Lily married David in 2020 in a Las Vegas wedding. In December 2024, headlines suggested Lily and David had split amid rumours David had been unfaithful.

On the album Lily mentions everything from finding sex toys and a ton of condoms at her partner’s “pussy palace” to discovering a reported mistress called Madeline…

And, according to Lily, the lyrics draw on real experiences from her marriage.

The famous family are feuding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity scandals of 2025: Beckham family feud

It’s fair to say The Beckham family feud rumours have made plenty of headlines this year. The ‘spat’ was reportedly spurred on by Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

In November, David received his knighthood from King Charles for services to sport and charity. Brooklyn failed to acknowledge the milestone on social media. He also missed the star’s 50th birthday and failed to acknowledge that on social media, too.

This month, he blocked his family on social media, reportedly after Victoria like a video of her estranged son roasting a chicken.

The Beckhams’ besties Gordon and Tana Ramsay have also found themselves embroiled in a family feud. Their daughter Holly is marrying Adam Peaty this Christmas. And, after a row, his family have been sensationally uninvited from the nuptials.

