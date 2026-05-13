‘Worst day of my life’ Race Across the World’s Molly reflects on dad Andrew’s brush with death

Race Across the World viewers will see an emotional moment tonight as Molly Clifford reveals her dad Andrew suffered a heart attack just three years ago.

The 23-year-old opens up about the terrifying ordeal while travelling through Mongolia with her father during the latest leg of the BBC competition.

Molly and Andrew are one of the four remaining teams still racing to reach the finish line and bag the £10,000 prize.

Race Across the World’s Molly reveals Andrew had a heart attack three years ago (Credit: BBC)

Tonight’s episode sees both father and daughter reflect on Andrew’s health scare and why completing the gruelling 12,000km journey means so much to them both.

Race Across the World’s Molly on Andrew’s heart attack

Race Across the World is airing a day earlier than usual this week following a BBC schedule shake up.

In tonight’s episode, the remaining teams travel from Ugll to Kharkhorin in Mongolia.

The 1,550km route takes them across freezing and remote terrain, with contestants relying on strangers for lifts along the way.

Despite the tough conditions, Andrew is seen in good spirits while collecting cow dung for fuel using an old wheelbarrow.

Molly later explains just how important the experience has become for her dad.

She says: “It’s really important for daddy to seize this.

“This is his opportunity to prove to himself that he can do it because, three years ago, my daddy had a heart attack. It was probably the worst day of my life.

“That really shook me and I think it really shook him. Daddy realised he wasn’t invincible.”

Andrew also opens up about the lasting impact the heart attack had on his life and mental health.

“The heart attack knocked my confidence,” he admits. “Over the years it has just caused me a huge amount of stress and a huge amount of anxiety that I’ve never been able to fully get rid of.

“I said to Molly, we need to get through the elimination because I need to finish this.”

Andrew said his heart attack left him with stress and bad anxiety (Credit: BBC)

Andrew’s Race Across the World ‘full stop’

Andrew later becomes emotional as he explains why taking part in Race Across the World has become such a personal milestone.

He says: “Mongolia has been a ‘pinch me’ moment. I’m here and I’m standing here. It’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do.

“This is my way of putting a full stop on my heart attack and the ability to say, ‘No, it’s not going to affect me anymore’. It’s going to give me positives as I make the journey through life.

“I cannot thank this whole journey enough for flipping that switch and allowing me to move on.”

Molly then adds: “He’s been given the health all clear but this is mentally the all clear.”

Next week marks the final leg of the competition after eight weeks of travelling across the world.

But which team will make it to the final checkpoint first and walk away with the £10,000 prize money?

Read more: Race Across the World’s Kush gets tearful as he opens up about mental health battle

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