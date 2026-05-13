‘I was pressured!’’ MAFS Australia’s Steven rages at John Aiken over Rachel split

MAFS Australia delivered an emotional split for Steven and Rachel.

The couple were forced to confront whether there was any real future for them after the experiment. And despite choosing each other at Final Vows, their relationship ultimately came to an abrupt end.

But while viewers watched Steven tell Rachel he did not want to continue the relationship, the groom has now revealed he deeply regrets how that moment unfolded. And believes the experts played a major role in pushing him to say something he did not truly mean.

Rachel broke down in tears over Steven’s decision (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened between Steven and Rachel?

Steven and Rachel appeared to be one of the show’s success stories when they recommitted to one another during Final Vows.

However, once filming ended and real life set in, the cracks quickly began to show.

At the Reunion Dinner Party, Rachel confirmed that the relationship had already broken down. She explained that Steven had failed to prioritise their romance and that her fears about him slipping back into his old life had become a reality.

Even so, there were still strong feelings between them.

During an emotional conversation at the Dinner Party, the pair appeared to reconnect, and Steven even put his wedding ring back on, raising hopes that they might find a way forward.

But those hopes were short-lived.

At the final Commitment Ceremony, the experts gave the couple one last chance to decide whether they wanted to continue their relationship.

Throughout the discussion, Steven struggled to provide a clear answer. Sensing his hesitation, expert John Aiken asked him a direct yes-or-no question: did he want to be with Rachel?

After a tense exchange and encouragement from others to stop leading Rachel on, Steven finally delivered the answer that ended their relationship for good.

“I’m going to say it loud and clear. I’m going to put a bullet in it and just say no.”

Steven felt ‘pressured’ to make a decision (Credit: Channel 4)

What has Steven said about their split since MAFS Australia?

Since filming ended, Steven has admitted he was unhappy with how that moment played out and believes he was backed into a corner.

Speaking on TikTok’s Villain Edit Podcast, he explained that the situation was far more complicated than viewers saw.

“They put a gun to my head, it felt like. Because, it’s not that simple. I went down to Melbourne to see Rachel, and we mutually said this isn’t going to work. But we didn’t want to break up.

“I just felt like I [bleep]ed it all up because of my busy life in Sydney. I’ve got a business that I closed, I’m trying to find a place to live again. I put it all on hold. And I’ve got finances. I was also battling a health problem at the same time.”

Steven said he still cared about Rachel, but felt unable to give the relationship the attention it needed while dealing with significant personal pressures.

“I just couldn’t give that attention right now, she’s 900km away. John was sitting there asking if I wanted to be in the relationship. I did, but I had these things to work on myself.”

Reflecting on the final Commitment Ceremony, Steven admitted he now wishes he had responded differently to the expert’s questioning.

“In the end, I got in such a corner, and said the dumbest thing. I should’ve argued and said to John, ‘Nah, [bleep] you’. If I had my time back, I probably would’ve said that. But I was so pressured with everyone there. I just looked like a bit of a [bleep].”

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