MAFS Australia Gia Fleur breaks down in tears over her behaviour towards Scott, but fans aren’t buying it

MAFS Australia bride Gia has been forced to finally face the music over her behaviour towards Scott – but even after breaking down in tears, viewers are still not convinced by her apology.

It’s been a rollercoaster few months for Gia and Scott, with their relationship ultimately ending in dramatic fashion. And with tensions still running high, fans were eagerly watching the reunion episodes to see whether there would be any reconciliation or accountability when the pair came face to face again.

After barely acknowledging each other at the Reunion Dinner Party, all eyes were on the final Commitment Ceremony, where the experts made it clear Gia would be held to account for her actions.

Gia and Scott had a turbulent few months (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia breaks down in tears to Scott over ’embarrassing’ MAFS Australia behaviour

During the Commitment Ceremony, Gia and Scott were shown a video recap of their entire journey together on MAFS Australia. At first, both were seen smiling as they revisited the happier moments of their relationship.

But the mood quickly shifted as the footage moved on to the more difficult and emotional parts of their time in the experiment. As the reality of it all sank in, Gia became visibly overwhelmed and broke down in tears.

John asked Gia how she felt watching it all back, and she admitted: “I feel really embarrassed. My behaviour, I didn’t know I was that bad. It has shown me, I have a lot of work to do on myself. I don’t want to do that again.

“It sucks. I was in love with him.” John then interrupted to ask if Gia was “still” in love with Scott.

Gia confirmed: “Yeah. I can’t just not be. I regret the whole thing. Everything. Pressuring him all of the time, and making him feel like he had no voice. Some of the comments I said to him weren’t kind. I regret walking away and self-sabotaging. I should have realised that it was a pattern and it wasn’t okay.”

When Scott was asked for how he felt about everything, Scott admitted: “It sucks. When we first met, we were just locked in. I’ve had such beautiful moments with Gia. I was definitely falling for her. I do appreciate the fun we had together. Our families bonded. You have a beautiful family. Your mother and your daughter, I adore them. I don’t regret anything. We brought another side of each other out. I wish nothing but the best for you, and I hope you find love.”

Before they left the sofa, Gia told Scott directly: “I’m really sorry for everything.”

While Scott accepted her apology and the pair shared a final hug, it was clear the moment didn’t land well with everyone watching at home.

Gia broke down in tears over her behaviour (Credit: Channel 4)

What did MAFS Australia fans think of her apology?

Following the episode airing in Australia, viewers took to Reddit to share their reactions, with many questioning whether Gia’s emotional reaction and apology were genuine.

A number of fans were unconvinced by what they saw, particularly her emotional breakdown.

One viewer penned: “Tonight, I thought the experts were pretty strong. But the resistance to reality, for some participants was even stronger. Gia’s whole ‘I self sabotage’ monologue. What about the people she sabotages and brings down with her? No idea!”

Another added: “OMG. I love how they showed Gia her behaviour. Stop faking tears. That’s who you are.”

“I’m still watching the episode, but man. They went hard at Gia with their video,” a third commented.

However, not all viewers were entirely critical, with some suggesting the moment did show at least some level of reflection from Gia.

One wrote: “There were some surprising partial admissions from Gia. ‘I won’t do it again’. ‘I need to work on myself.’ Things I wasn’t expecting to hear from her.”

Another added: “Alissa was fake crying on the couch. At least when Gia was on the couch she used a tissue to dab her tears away before they could ruin her makeup. But there were some visible tears. And good. She should cry for how she treated Scott.”

Read more: 7 whopping lies Gia told on MAFS Australia as she’s finally hauled onto After The Dinner Party