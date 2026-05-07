From ‘out-victiming’ Scott to leaking her new relationship: The 7 shocking lies Gia told on MAFS Australia as she is called out on After The Dinner Party

MAFS Australia may be nearly over, but Gia Fleur’s finally appeared on After The Dinner Party. And she was confronted over her lies.

Throughout the interview, Gia attempted to defend herself and explain what viewers “didn’t see”. But as the conversation unfolded, she repeatedly found herself challenged by the hosts over inconsistencies in her story.

Here are the biggest moments from Gia’s explosive appearance.

Gia accused Scott of being ‘horrible’ at times (Credit: Channel 4)

1. Gia claimed Scott was ‘horrible’ to her – then backtracked

One of Gia’s biggest claims during the interview was that viewers hadn’t seen the full picture of her relationship with Scott.

She alleged there were off-camera moments where Scott criticised her appearance and made hurtful comments.

“Can we pull up footage of mic moments where Scott spoke about the other women in the experiment? And when he told me he hates my hair curly, and he doesn’t like my hair up. And that I look a bit fat. Can we show any of that? I would love something to be shown that makes him look bad.”

Gia insisted she hadn’t wanted to bring it up during filming, but the hosts questioned why no footage existed to support the claims.

Host Laura Byrne responded: “What we’re trying to say is that when you say ‘show the videos’, we actually can’t because they don’t exist. So, are you potentially trying to find things to justify the behaviour we have seen?”

Soon after, Gia appeared to soften her position, admitting viewers had in fact seen “the real Scott”.

Gia lied about when she called James (Credit: Channel 4)

2. Did Gia flirt with alternative match James?

Gia also addressed her controversial connection with alternative match James, after previously denying she flirted with him.

Reflecting on the footage, she admitted: “I do admit that I lied about it to Scott, I was trying to soften the blow. But when I watched it back, it was pretty bad.”

However, things became even more awkward when the hosts brought up James’ earlier claims that Gia had called him three times and sent bikini photos after filming.

Gia initially suggested their contact was limited and happened later on, but the hosts quickly corrected her timeline.

“Actually, on that final day where you stormed off on the street, we know you called James that day. Why did you just lie to us? You said you blocked him,” Jules pointed out.

After several attempts to explain herself, Gia eventually admitted she had sought attention from James because she felt rejected by Scott.

“I wanted to feel wanted by Scott, but I felt rejected, so I thought [bleep] it. I was begging him to even sleep with me, but he wasn’t giving me anything. But this person was giving me attention.”

Gia was called out over her lies (Credit: Channel 4)

3. Gia caught out over final Dinner Party lie

Another major topic was Gia’s dramatic exit from the experiment, where she told Scott she was returning to Melbourne to be with her daughter and mother.

It later emerged she had actually remained in Sydney.

When explaining herself, Gia initially suggested production encouraged her to return for the Dinner Party.

“I don’t know if I can say, but production wanted me to come back and confront Scott. I didn’t want to come back.”

But after further questioning, she clarified that production had simply offered her the opportunity to attend once they realised she was still nearby.

Eventually, Gia admitted she stayed because she wanted another chance to see Scott.

Gia moved to the Gold Coast for Scott after their split (Credit: Channel 4)

4. Why did Gia actually move to the Gold Coast after MAFS Australia?

Gia also spoke about her decision to relocate to the Gold Coast after filming for MAFS Australia ended.

At first, she explained the move was connected to her daughter’s father living there. But the discussion later revealed another reason—she had hoped to reconnect with Scott.

When asked why she wanted to rekindle things if Scott had been so “horrible”, Gia once again appeared to walk back her earlier criticism.

“I’m not saying he was so bad. He’s not a bad person. I don’t actually think he was horrible. I was still in love with him, and wanted to be with him. But I am not saying he was as bad as me.”

Gia broke down in tears (Credit: Channel 4)

5. What did she have to say about her plan to ‘villainise’ Scott?

During the final MAFS Australia Dinner Party, viewers saw Gia and Bec discussing how Gia needed to “out-victim” Scott.

Asked about the moment, Gia insisted she genuinely felt more hurt than Scott, though the hosts questioned why someone would need to strategise about appearing like a victim at all.

As the pressure mounted, Gia ultimately blamed the conversation on being influenced by Bec in the heat of the moment.

Gia and Scott had a turbulent relationship (Credit: Channel 4)

6. Gia called their MAFS Australia romance a ‘showmance’ – but didn’t mean it

Gia was also challenged over comments she made accusing Scott of using her for a MAFS Australia “showmance”.

Explaining the remark, she admitted it came from a place of hurt after realising their relationship was over.

“I used that as a defence mechanism because I was hurt. I feel like I was protecting myself because he didn’t want me.”

She later acknowledged she regretted parts of her behaviour during the experiment.

All three hosts wanted the truth from Gia (Credit: Channel 4)

7. Gia ‘leaked’ her own new relationship during MAFS Australia

Finally, Gia addressed speculation surrounding photos of her and new boyfriend Alan Wallace, which emerged while the show was still airing.

At first, she claimed the relationship had simply been leaked unexpectedly.

But moments later, she contradicted herself.

“It really annoys me how people talk about it being a PR thing. I just am in love with my boyfriend and was like [bleep] it, let’s leak it. I don’t want to keep pretending I’m with Scott.”

After the hosts reacted to the slip-up, Gia clarified that she knowingly posed for photos expecting they would eventually become public.

Read more: ‘My past is gone!’ MAFS Australia’s Gia gets her matching Scott tattoo changed into something completely different and here’s why

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