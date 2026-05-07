Jeff Brazier sends Instagram followers wild as he poses in underwear for get-ready-with-me video

Jeff Brazier put on quite the show in an Instagram video this afternoon (May 7) and we haven’t quite recovered.

Single Jeff, 46, is a new grandad, after son Freddy’s on/off girlfriend Holly gave birth to baby Isla Jade.

Earlier this week, Jeff shared the first pic of the baby’s face, now he’s decided to give fans an altogether different eyeful.

Jeff Brazier is newly single, and has more than a few admirers after a new Instagram video (Credit: Splash News)

Jeff Brazier lets it all hang out in new Instagram video

“Get dressed with GrandPapi,” said Jeff, who removed his towel to display a pair of tight, white briefs.

“I was giving a talk on Resilience/Buoyancy yesterday at one of my corporate clients and then meeting friends for dinner and fun at @poolhouse.uk so needed an outfit that was suitable for both,” he shared.

“Lots of you ask about hair products so I’ve included a little insight into what goes on with the barnet,” he said. Jeff then shared where his hair products and aftershave were from.

He then quipped: “The hairdryer from 1995.”

But no one seemed to care about the hairdryer, the aftershave or his outfit deets…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

‘Can you do a get undressed with me too?’

“Think he knows no one is looking at his hair…” said one follower.

“I wonder where the washbag has gone,” said another cheeky fan with the devil emoji.

“He’s like the postman – delivering,” said another fan.

“Can you do a get undressed with me too??!!” another asked cheekily.

“I’ve reached the age where I’m into grandads. FML,” another quipped.

“Jesus. My grandad didn’t look like this!” said another.

“Why don’t these kind of grandads show on my Hinge?” another asked. “Is it faulty?!”

Jeff’s split from wife Kate

Jeff Brazier and Kate Dwyer separated in the summer of 2025, announcing the split in November of that year after seven years of marriage.

The couple previously separated briefly at the end of 2022 before reconciling, but ultimately decided to part ways permanently.

Read more: Every single blow traded by Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody’s mum Jackiey

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