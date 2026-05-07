Strictly so what? Axed pros who’ve already landed on their feet with new jobs from Gorka Marquez to Karen Hauer

What will the Strictly dancers who have been axed from the show do next?

From joining other versions of the hit BBC One show to hosting podcasts, here’s what the axed pro dancers are up to next in their post-Strictly lives…

Gorka has quit Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What next for the axed Strictly pros? Gorka Marquez

After a decade on the show, Gorka announced he was leaving Strictly last week.

The Spanish dancer, who joined the show in 2016, shared a statement bidding goodbye.

“After last year’s decision to step down as a full-time professional due to scheduling conflicts between Strictly and Dancing with the Stars Spain, I’ve decided that now is the time to hang up my dance shoes and say goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing,” he said.

He added: “Being part of the show has been so much more than just a professional opportunity—over the past 10 years, it allowed me to build a career from my passion, find love, start a family, and make lifelong friends. For that, I will forever be thankful.”

But what next for the star?

As he has been since January 2024, Gorka will continue in his role as a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly, Ballando con las Estrellas.

The star is also set to continue to co-host the podcast he fronts alongside partner Gemma Atkinson, Lost in Translation.

He is also currently taking part in the Strictly Professionals Tour.

Nadiya has left after 9 years (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya Bychkova’s plans post-Strictly

Nadiya’s exit from the show was announced back in March.

The Ukrainian dancer, 36, who joined in 2017, said in a statement: “After 9 wonderful years, this part of my journey with Strictly Come Dancing is evolving.”

“There is something truly special about being part of a programme that plays such a big part in so many people’s lives, and I want to thank all those who have sent beautiful messages over the last few weeks and those who have voted, shouted, supported, celebrated, and cheered during every series.”

However, the star won’t be going far. As she revealed in her goodbye message, “This isn’t the end. I look forward to being part of the Strictly world for many years to come in ways I am beginning to explore. I’ve changed a lot since I first stepped onto that dance floor, not just as a performer, but as a person and I can honestly say I’ve never felt more like myself.”

What her new role is on Strictly has yet to be revealed. Could the star be moving into a choreography role behind the scenes?

Nadiya also regularly appears on Morning Live in their Strictly Fitness segment.

Karen has some big roles coming up (Credit: BBC)

Axed Strictly star Karen Hauer’s life post-show revealed

March also saw Karen announce she was stepping down from her role on the show.

The Venezuelan–American star was the longest-running dancer on the programme, having first joined in 2012.

Announcing her exit, she said: “After 14 years on Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve decided this is the right time for me to close this chapter and take on new projects in other areas that I’m passionate about. Strictly completely changed my life, not only as a performer and a teacher, but as a human being.”

Despite leaving the show, Karen’s schedule is still looking jam-packed this summer.

Between June 9 and July 12, Karen will be joining Nikita Kuzmin’s Supernova show, appearing in various venues across the UK.

Last week, the star also announced she was joining the cast of Stepping Out, a comedy musical. The show will be running at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre in August, with additional dates in Southend, Fareham, and Bromley.

Luba is stepping away (Credit: BBC)

What next for Luba Mushtuk?

Another long-running member of the show, Luba Mushtuk, announced her exit in March.

The Russian dancer, 36, first joined the show in 2018, dancing with James Cracknell, Jason Bell, Adam Thomas, and Nick Knowles.

Announcing her exit, she said, “With a heart full of gratitude, the time has come for me to step away from Strictly Come Dancing.

“I am deeply grateful for the past 10 years on this beautiful show. Thank you for the amazing opportunity and the unforgettable memories. It has truly meant the world to me.”

Despite her exit, Luba is currently performing on the Strictly Pro Tour, alongside fellow axed star, Gorka.

Michelle was ‘heartbroken’ to leave the show (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Tsiakkas quits Strictly pro tour following axe

Cypriot dancer Michelle was also among the pro dancers axed from the show.

Michelle, 30, had only joined the programme in 2022. However, during her four seasons on the show, she was only paired with one celebrity – Jamie Borthwick – in 2024.

After her exit was revealed, Michelle told The Sun: “I thought I had more time. I felt my story was unfinished. It felt out of the blue. It was very tough. I was heartbroken. I went through so many emotions. I gave my life to Strictly.”

In light of her exit from the show, Michelle pulled out of appearing in the Strictly Pro Tour.

Michelle has since announced a couple of exciting projects on her Instagram. The dancer has teased a new theatrical dance production, titled House of Rhythm, which she has created alongside her partner, Simone Arena. No dates for the show have been revealed, but it’s being described as a “new era of ballroom” which will redefine “Latin and ballroom dancing for modern audiences, blending traditional elegance with raw contemporary rhythm”.

Michelle has also announced that she will be hosting Latin dance classes at the Dance Art Studios in London. Dates for the classes – aimed at intermediate to advanced dancers – will be released “soon”.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing confirms 2026 judges and returning pros but fans have been left with one huge question

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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