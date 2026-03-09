The Strictly dancers’ bloodbath continues, with yet another pro ‘axed’, and two more ‘benched’ ahead of the 2026 series, it has been reported.

The latest update comes just days after reports claiming that Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, and Michele Tsiakkas have all been axed from the show.

Nadiya has been ‘axed’ (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya Bychkova ‘axed’ in Strictly dancers bloodbath

Nadiya Bychkova is the latest pro dancer to be axed by Strictly bosses, according to reports.

The Ukrainian dancer, 36, who joined the show in 2017, was partnered with Chris Robshaw last series. They were the third couple to be eliminated.

The dancer, whose highest finish was 5th alongside Dan Walker in 2021, has reportedly been left “distraught” by the decision to call time on her Strictly career.

“Nadiya is distraught. The news came as such a huge shock as Nadiya’s life was Strictly, and to find out she’s not been invited back as full time pro has really broken her heart. No one was expecting producers to chop so many professionals,” a source told The Sun.

“Especially someone like Nadiya, who’s shown so much dedication to the show over the years. There’s a super weird feeling among the rest of the pros now, they’re all wondering if they’re safe and everyone’s nervous.”

Nancy is without a partner this year again (Credit: BBC)

Nancy Xu and Neil Jones ‘benched’ for Strictly 2026

Nadiya isn’t the only star to be impacted by the Strictly shake-up.

It’s also been reported that both Nancy Xu and Neil Jones have been benched for the upcoming series yet again.

Nancy, 34, who joined the show in 2019, was without a partner last series. Her highest finish on the show is fourth with Rhys Stephenson in 2021.

Meanwhile, Neil, 43, who has been on the show since 2016, has only been paired with a celebrity three times on the main show. He has, however, been paired up with six celebrities in the Christmas specials.

Speaking to the publication, a source claimed though Nancy and Neil will be without partners, they’ll still appear in the group dances.

“Usually contract discussions would begin at the end of the year, but they were kept waiting until this week,” a source claimed.

“There’s talk of even more dancers facing the chop. Everyone is petrified for their future.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

2026 will be Neil’s 11th series. He has only had 3 partners in that time (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume over Strictly dancers being axed

Upon hearing the news that Nadiya has been axed and Nancy and Neil have been benched, fans took to social media to complain.

“This feels unfair. Nancy seems like a brilliant partner and very enthusiastic about helping people be better,” one fan fumed.

“Xu deserves a partner this year!” another said. “This woman did not deserve this. We love the Xu,” a third wrote.

Reacting to the Nadiya news, one fan said: “Really hope not. She’s an outstanding dancer, gets given some dreadful partners over the years just coz she’s tall and is always 100% committed to the show.”

“I hope not, she’s great,” another wrote. “Big mistake IMO,” a third added.

“If #Strictly have kicked out @NadiyaBychkova and Luba Mushtuk, I’m not watching,” another fumed.

Strictly will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

