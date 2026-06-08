Stunning first official photos of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding released

Peter Phillips and his new wife Harriet Sperling looked overjoyed in the first official photos released after their wedding in the Cotswolds on Saturday, June 6.

Photographer Mark Nicholson captured Princess Anne’s son, 48, posing with NHS nurse Harriet, 45, in a series of romantic portraits. Harriet wore an Emilia Wickstead wedding gown featuring French lace and a sleek column shape, styled with Jimmy Choo heels and a tiara from Pragnell.

Wedding photos of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling

One official portrait, obtained by HELLO!, was taken in the conservatory at Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne’s estate, where the reception is believed to have taken place.

In the image, the couple appeared completely smitten as they stood among lush greenery. Harriet held a white bouquet by Millie Richardson made up of sweet peas, myrtle and lily of the valley, while Peter smiled for the camera and Harriet looked lovingly towards her husband.

A second photograph showed the newlyweds stepping out of All Saints’ Church in Kemble as husband and wife beneath a flower-covered archway.

A third image captured the pair holding hands and sharing an affectionate glance once again inside the Gatcombe Park conservatory.

Peter and Harriet tied the knot on Saturday (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Sentimental location

Peter and Harriet, who started dating in 2024, married in an intimate ceremony in Kemble. It’s a quiet village around 17 minutes from Gatcombe Park, where Peter has a home. It is also about 14 minutes from King Charles’ country residence, Highgrove.

Who is Harriet Sperling? The NHS nurse now married to Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling is an NHS nurse who began dating Peter Phillips in 2024. The couple kept their relationship relatively low-key before marrying in the Cotswolds on 6 June. This was a second marriage for both. Harriet has a teenage daughter, Georgina, who attended the wedding and served as a bridesmaid alongside Peter’s daughters, Savannah and Isla. In the official wedding photographs, Harriet wore an Emilia Wickstead gown with French lace, Jimmy Choo heels and a tiara from Pragnell, carrying a bouquet of sweet peas, myrtle and lily of the valley.

The setting was not only convenient for Peter’s family, but also deeply meaningful. HELLO!’s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor Melanie Macleod, who grew up in the area, said the village suited the understated character of this branch of the royal family.

“I think they picked Kemble as the pretty village, built from golden Cotswolds stone, to reflect the low-key, humble nature of that arm of the royal family – the branch which did away with titles, rather than being named Prince Peter and Princess Zara,” she wrote, adding that it has “none of the crowds or airs and graces other equally pretty villages have”.

That view matched what friends of the couple previously told HELLO!, saying: “It’s an area where they grew up and is very special to them both.”

Princess Catherine and Prince William attended the wedding (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Guest list

Peter and Harriet kept the guest list relatively small. He previously married Autumn Kelly in 2008 before divorcing in 2021. Meanwhile, Harriet had separated from her former husband Antonio St. John Sperling.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were among the guests invited. But they had to leave the celebrations early in order to attend the Epsom Derby for a scheduled royal engagement later that afternoon.

Peter Phillips’ family ties: where he sits in the royal family Peter Phillips is the son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, making him a grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II and nephew of King Charles III. Although he is part of the royal family, Peter does not hold a royal title. Princess Anne’s children were raised without titles, a decision often seen as reflecting the family’s more low-key approach. Peter was previously married to Autumn Kelly from 2008 to 2021 and shares two daughters with her, Savannah and Isla. His wedding to Harriet Sperling brought together close family members including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Prince and Princess of Wales attend nuptials

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also there, along with Zara and Mike Tindall. Peter’s daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, attended too. Harriet’s teenage daughter Georgina also attended, with the girls serving as bridesmaids.

Before the wedding, much of the attention focused on who would not be there. Prince Harry was reportedly not invited, despite once sharing a close bond with Peter, after distance had grown between them following Harry’s move to the United States in 2020.

Queen Camilla and King Charles attended the nuptials (Credit: Zak Hussein)

A friend close to the couple previously told HELLO!: “Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited.”

Peter’s uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also absent amid ongoing controversy over his past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more: ‘Telling’ moment between Prince William and Princess Beatrice at Peter Phillips’ wedding amid Andrew scandal

The day also carried an emotional note because the late Queen Elizabeth II was not there to witness it.

The wedding marked the first time one of her grandchildren had married without her present, making the occasion especially poignant given Peter’s close relationship with his grandmother. He was once described as her “favourite grandson”.

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