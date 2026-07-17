Prince Harry made a poignant solo appearance in New York and shared a heartfelt reaction to England’s World Cup heartbreak.

The Duke of Sussex attended the TIME100 Sports Gala on Thursday evening without Meghan Markle. During the event, someone asked him about England’s crushing 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina.

Prince Harry kept his answer short. But it still struck a chord.

“Of course,” he told Page Six when asked if he felt saddened by the result.

The 41-year-old appeared alone at the high-profile event while Meghan stayed at home. Guests also saw Prince Harry chatting with TIME CEO Jessica Sibley as the gala celebrated major sporting achievements.

Harry was in New York (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry’s two-word reply said everything

England’s hopes of reaching the World Cup final ended on Wednesday. Argentina mounted a comeback and sealed a 2-1 victory.

Prince Harry was not the only famous supporter left gutted by the result. David Beckham also showed his emotion after the final whistle in Atlanta, Georgia.

He wiped away tears in the stands. His son Cruz Beckham then comforted him with a hug.

Prince William also publicly expressed his disappointment. He posted a supportive message on X after England’s exit.

“England, you gave it everything, and we are all so proud of you,” he wrote.

“Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all.”

“The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high.”

Why Prince Harry’s solo outing raised eyebrows

Prince Harry’s New York appearance came shortly after his return from the UK. That visit drew huge attention on both sides of the Atlantic.

He reunited with members of the royal family during the trip. The visit made more headlines after Harry claimed an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace had been withdrawn at the last minute amid ongoing security concerns.

Despite that reported drama, the trip marked a major family moment. Harry and Meghan travelled to Britain with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

They reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla during the visit. Buckingham Palace confirmed on July 10 that the family met privately at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

That reunion carried real weight. It marked the first time in four years that King Charles had seen Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry did not say much at the gala. Even so, his brief comment offered a glimpse of his mood after an intense few days.

The Duke’s solo appearance followed that landmark family reunion, and his simple response showed he felt England’s loss just like millions of supporters watching around the world.

Read more: ‘Prince of England’: Prince Harry reveals his ‘occupation title’ in new appearance

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