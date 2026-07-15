Meghan Markle has celebrated a first Daytime Emmy nomination for her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan, 44, posted on Monday and praised the people behind the show.

She wrote: “A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix. We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!”

She also reshared a promotional image from the series. The picture showed her arranging flower stems beside preserves and bread.

Meghan urged followers to “create wonder in every moment”. The post marked her first public comments since her UK visit last week.

HELLO! said that trip included a reunion between King Charles, Prince Harry, Meghan and the couple’s two young children.

The outlet reported that Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, joined Meghan and Prince Harry at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire on Friday afternoon. They met the King and Queen Camilla there.

No further details or pictures were released.

Meghan Markle has reason to celebrate! (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Why this Meghan Markle Emmy moment stands out

The Emmy nomination centres on With Love, Meghan, her Netflix lifestyle series. The first season launched in 2025.

The show arrived alongside the unveiling of her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Her products appeared regularly throughout the series.

Across two seasons, the show featured Mindy Kaling, Tan France, and Chrissy Teigen. Episodes focused on cooking, gardening, and other lifestyle topics.

The series now has a Daytime Emmy nomination in the outstanding lifestyle programme category. The award honours merit in the American television industry.

With Love, Meghan: Daytime Emmy nomination details With Love, Meghan received a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category. Series: With Love, Meghan

Platform: Netflix

Category: Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Ceremony date: October 30

Venue: Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles Other nominees in the category are George to the Rescue, The Motherhood, The Wizard Of Paws, and A Different Breed.

With Love, Meghan will compete against NBC’s George to the Rescue, Hallmark’s The Motherhood, The Wizard Of Paws, and A Different Breed.

Winners will be announced on October 30. The ceremony will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Meghan’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan has been nominated for an Emmy (Credit: Netflix)

What happens next after Meghan Markle’s Emmy buzz?

The news arrives amid continued interest in the Sussexes’ Netflix ties. Meghan and Harry signed a contract reportedly worth more than 100 million US dollars after stepping back as senior working royals in 2020.

That partnership has changed over time. In March, As Ever announced that it had ended its partnership with Netflix.

Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal: key timeline 2020: Meghan and Prince Harry stepped back as senior working royals. 2020: The couple signed a Netflix deal reportedly worth more than 100 million US dollars. 2025: With Love, Meghan launched on Netflix. 2025: Meghan and Harry signed a new first-look deal giving Netflix first option on projects from Archewell Productions. March 2026: As Ever said it had ended its partnership with Netflix.

A spokesperson said the brand was “now ready to stand on its own”. Even so, the couple still keep links to the streamer.

Last year, they signed a new first-look deal. It gives Netflix first option on projects from Archewell Productions.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘truly sickened over suggestion she and Harry have used Archie and Lilibet to blackmail’ King Charles

Fresh attention has also fallen on the show’s performance. Netflix data showed that the second season of With Love, Meghan ranked as the 1,124th most-watched show between July and December 2025, with two million views.

Even so, this Emmy nomination gives Meghan a notable television milestone. It adds another chapter to her entertainment career.