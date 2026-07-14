Prince Harry’s title chatter has erupted after the Duke of Sussex jokingly described himself as a “full-time dad” and “Prince of England” in a new podcast appearance.

He made the remark during a chat with former England rugby star Joe Marler at an Invictus Games event in Birmingham. The line quickly became the standout moment.

When Marler asked about his occupation, Harry replied: “Full-time dad, uh, British Army veteran, Prince of England.”

Why the Prince Harry title joke instantly grabbed attention

The Prince Harry title moment did not end there. Harry kept the joke going as the hosts piled in.

He gave his full name as “Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex,” then stretched out the word “duke” in an exaggerated upper-class accent.

Prince Harry’s current royal title explained Prince Harry’s full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David. He was born a prince as the younger son of the then Prince of Wales, now King Charles III. Prince Harry’s peerage title is Duke of Sussex.

He also holds the subsidiary titles Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

His wife Meghan is the Duchess of Sussex.

Their children Archie and Lilibet are entitled to be styled Prince and Princess as grandchildren of the monarch in the male line. In 2020, Buckingham Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would stop using their HRH styles in practice after stepping back from royal duties.

At the start of the episode, he introduced himself with his full title. Podcast co-host Jake Bhardwaj quipped: “It’s a long one.” Harry shot back: “Alright, Jake,” and drew laughs.

As Harry entered the set, the hosts chanted: “Duke, Duke, Duke, Duke, Duke, Duke, Duke,” before Marler joked: “What the [bleep] was that?”

The hosts also threw around other labels. They landed on “duke” and “inventor” of the Invictus Games as possible job titles.

Harry said he was happy to be called either Harry or “H”.

Then the Duke of Sussex turned serious about family life

Behind the banter, Harry also opened up about parenting. He spoke warmly about how he shows affection to his children.

He said he hugs them the way Princess Diana hugged him. Harry said: “If a day is hard, one thing I will do is always squeeze my kids that extra, extra tight.”

He also praised children’s outlook on life. He said: “The resilience of kids is amazing and the way they view life is so incredibly refreshing.”

Prince Harry got very honest in a new interview (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Harry even poked fun at his own appearance. He insisted his hair is not “ginger” but “sunset auburn”.

He added: “I get a haircut, otherwise I try not to look at what’s happening,” before joking that there was “nothing really happening on top” and pointing to his hairline.

The conversation also drifted into lighter territory. Asked about “trashy” TV, Harry said Love Island was his pick.

Invictus Games: Harry’s role and how it began The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014.

The idea was inspired in part by the Warrior Games in the United States.

The first Invictus Games were held in London in 2014.

Past host cities have included Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague and Dusseldorf.

The event includes sports such as athletics, swimming, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball. Harry has remained closely associated with the competition since its launch and regularly appears at related events.

He added: “I don’t watch Love Island, I have watched Love Island.”

Asked which other Harry he would be for a day, he chose from Harry Styles, Harry Kane and Harry Potter. He replied: “Kane on a winning day.”

He also backed England’s World Cup hopes. Harry said: “I think it’s coming home, not going to be easy – never is.”

Read more: Prince Harry’s ‘true feelings’ after Charles’ meeting with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

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