Coronation Street spoilers see Sarah behind bars as her future on soap is thrown into doubt

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Sarah Platt will be arrested and could be facing time behind bars in dramatic upcoming scenes.

Next week, Sarah finds herself at the centre of the investigation into Theo Silverton’s death. Police begin to close in.

But with Sarah’s future now hanging in the balance, what could this mean for Tina O’Brien’s time on the ITV soap?

Sarah is arrested in front of her family (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Platt faces prison in Coronation Street spoilers

The pressure finally becomes too much for Sarah as the investigation into Theo’s death takes a shocking turn in Coronation Street spoilers next week.

Kit attempts to get answers from McLaughlin, but the detective refuses to give much away. However, Kit then reveals that he suspects Gary could be the next person arrested. Sarah is left terrified, especially when police seize the wedding outfit for forensic testing.

The rumours quickly spread across the cobbles. Fiz shares the latest developments with Maria, who immediately worries about Gary’s fate.

But just as it appears Gary could be facing serious trouble, the investigation takes another unexpected twist. Sarah suddenly becomes the focus.

Lisa warns Kit that Sarah is now the main suspect. His own involvement could end up causing him problems too.

Sarah is eventually arrested in front of the shocked Platt family, leaving Maria devastated. When Maria later discovers Gary hasn’t been completely honest, she demands answers. She then confronts Sarah in prison. She urges her to reveal the truth about what really happened to Theo.

What does this mean for Sarah now? (Credit: ITV)

Tina O’Brien reveals Sarah Platt’s Coronation Street future

With Sarah arrested, it appears the evidence against her is continuing to mount.

While Sarah could now be facing a long stretch behind bars, there may still be a chance that Kit could help her prove her innocence. Alternatively, the situation could be viewed as Sarah acting in self-defence.

Viewers are yet to discover Sarah’s final outcome. But, Tina O’Brien has already opened up about what could be ahead for her character.

The actress admitted she does not know exactly how Sarah’s story will end. But, she acknowledged that prison is a very real possibility.

Speaking about the uncertainty of acting careers and Sarah’s future, Tina suggested that her character ‘absolutely could be going to prison this time,’ explaining that Sarah’s biggest mistake was not contacting the police immediately.

She said: “If she’d have called the police straight away and explained what happened, she would have been in a much better situation, because it was clearly not pre meditated, it was a situation where she felt she had no other choice. But to cover it up, to actively cover something up, she knows that she crossed a line that she can’t come back from.”

Sarah and Kit’s relationship faces a major test

Sarah’s arrest could also leave her relationship with Kit hanging by a thread.

Tina explained that Sarah is struggling with overwhelming guilt, from not calling the police after Theo’s death to knowing Kit believes Gary is responsible. She also feels guilty that someone has died and that Summer spent time in prison as a result.

“It’s just constant guilt, guilt that she didn’t just call the police when it happened, guilt that Kit thinks it’s Gary, and she knows that she’s responsible for that. It’s guilt that a man has died, it’s guilt that Summer has spent time in prison. There’s a lot of guilt there and I think also, selfishly, she feels like she’s ruined her chance with Kit, because if he knows what she’s done, he might not want her anymore and she so wanted him to be her future.”

Now that Kit knows the truth about Theo’s death, can their relationship survive the fallout?

Read more: Here’s who’s leaving and joining Coronation Street in 2026

Coronation Street usually airs Monday to Friday on ITV3 at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.