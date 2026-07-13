EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Joel is attacked, Lauren kisses Mark and Ian faces jail

Next week’s EastEnders is packed with drama as Amy and Avani get revenge on Joel, Ian faces the possibility of prison, and Lauren and Mark give in to temptation.

Elsewhere, Denise and Jack’s relationship is pushed to breaking point, while Linda finds herself distracted by a handsome new councillor.

Here are 11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week…

Joel is targeted in EastEnders spoilers

Priya is fuming with Ross and Vicki over Joel’s return (Credit: BBC)

1. Joel struggles to fit in

Joel finds it hard at school when Nugget, Amy and Avani lash out, and Ross is forced to step in. Later, Ross and Vicki talk about the pressure that having Joel back is putting on them, but the conversation is cut short when Priya and Ravi arrive and rile at them.

Avani and Amy are upset to see Joel at Lily’s house (Credit: BBC)

2. Joel plans to leave Walford

Realising no one wants him in Walford, Joel books a train ticket. However, Lily sees him helping Janet and invites him back to hers while he waits for his train. Joel opens up about his struggles in prison, but the moment is interrupted when Amy and Avani arrive, and all hell breaks loose. Ross later sees Joel at the station and begs him to stay… but Amy and Avani are fuming when they realise Joel isn’t leaving after all.

Joel arrives for the party – but soon realises he isn’t welcome (Credit: BBC)

3. Amy and Avani teach Joel a lesson

Deciding it is time to teach Joel a lesson, Amy and Avani invite him to an end-of-term celebration at the park. Ross questions Amy and Avani’s intentions, but eventually agrees to Joel going to the party. However, once there, the teenagers lock Joel to a fence and cover him in beer whilst filming his humiliation.

EastEnders spoilers: Lauren and Mark get closer

Ian confronts Lauren (Credit: BBC)

4. Lauren and Mark kiss

Lauren is fuming when she realises Mark hasn’t put a fake number plate on the car he is illegally selling. The police see Mark in the stolen car, but he speeds off. At the lock-up, Lauren and Mark argue, but anger soon turns to passion, and they kiss. Lauren pulls away, but once back in the Square, Mark asks her to meet. Later, Ian confronts Lauren and asks what she is hiding… what will she tell him?

Denise and Jack struggle in EastEnders spoilers

Jack and Denise are at loggerheads as she heads back to hospital (Credit: BBC)

5. Jack gets bad news at work

Denise and Jack’s relationship is strained as she struggles to open up to him about her friend’s death. But Jack soon has other things to worry about. He’s fuming when work gives him compassionate leave, and he’s told his colleague Craig is taking over his current case.

Denise and Jack try to patch things up (Credit: BBC)

6. More drama for Denise and Jack

Denise finally manages to open up about her friend’s death, but it only leads to more tension. Later at the hospital, Jack fails to be honest about his own feelings. Soon, it is all too much for Jack, and he leaves.

Jack gets more bad news (Credit: BBC)

7. Denise and Jack get back on track

By the end of the week, Denise and Jack are finally honest with one another, and their relationship is back on track. However, the moment is short-lived when Jack then gets a call from the police about Joel’s attack.

EastEnders spoilers: Linda falls for councillor Clive

Linda tells Clive her plan for saving the community centre (Credit: BBC)

8. Linda gets upsetting news

Linda is annoyed when she finds the community centre might close, putting her sober dancing classes under threat. She asks Ian for advice, and he arranges for Councillor Clive to come and speak to Linda.

Elaine notices a spark between Linda and Clive (Credit: BBC)

9. Linda and Clive bond

It’s clear there is an instant attraction between Linda and Clive. She is later thrilled when he offers to help her fight to save the community centre. Elaine sees the attraction between the pair and decides to play matchmaker. But will it work?

Ian prepares for prison life in EastEnders spoilers

Chelsea is annoyed when she sees Ian’s drinks party (Credit: BBC)

10. Ian faces the possibility of prison

Knowing it could be his last night in Walford for a while, Ian agrees to go for drinks with his family. However, as the family heads to Harry’s Barn, Chelsea is fuming to see them. Ian leaves, closely followed by Lauren, as Peter stays to plead Ian’s case. But will Peter’s words resonate with Chelsea?

Ian and Elaine spend the night together (Credit: BBC)

11. Ian says goodbye to Elaine

Later, Ian heads to Peacock Palace to spend his last night of freedom with Elaine. But will he go to prison?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns