EastEnders reveals Cindy as Max’s flashforward bride – but fans have spotted a clue this is just a red herring

EastEnders fans think the latest twist surrounding Max’s flashforward wedding is almost too straightforward, with many convinced the soap is leading viewers in the wrong direction.

Cindy may have booked their big day for New Year’s Day 2027, but with the flashforward episode still months away, fans believe there is another shock waiting to be revealed.

And there’s one important clue that could mean Cindy isn’t the woman waiting for Max at the altar after all…

Cindy has booked the wedding – but will it go ahead? (Credit: BBC)

Cindy books the wedding for New Year’s Day 2027

Thursday’s EastEnders (July 9) saw Max racing to save Priya, who had inadvertently got locked in a car boot after Cindy and Lauren almost caught them together at The Arches.

But as Max panicked about keeping his affair a secret and saving Priya, Cindy wanted to talk weddings.

She told Max that she had booked Montpellier Grange, a fancy wedding venue that they had planned to view that day. Max was stunned that she had booked the venue without seeing it, but Cindy justified the booking by explaining they had a cancellation for New Year’s Day 2027 – so she had grabbed it.

While Max looked happy to be getting married, he had the small issue of covering up his fling with Priya. And, as Max raced to see where Lauren had taken the car, Cindy wanted to celebrate.

However, fans aren’t convinced that Cindy is the one marrying Max on New Year’s Day.

Viewers are sure that things are falling into place far too neatly, and we have to agree. With the flashforward episode still more than five months away, things have been wrapped up far too neatly.

Here are the flashforward theories EastEnders has lined up so far – and why we think they’re red herrings…

Fans aren’t convinced Max will marry Cindy (Credit: BBC)

Cindy as the flashforward bride in EastEnders

Lining up Cindy this early on in the year has to be a bluff from EastEnders. It is likely that Max and Priya’s affair will be exposed sooner rather than later, putting an end to Cindy and Max’s engagement.

Max also says in the flashforward that he has to ‘get to the church’ – hinting it isn’t Cindy he is marrying, as their wedding is booked at a hotel.

Fans have also picked up on this red herring…

“Cindy won’t be the bride. Max is having a church wedding in the flashforward,” said one fan on X. Another agreed: “Cindy won’t marry Max once the affair is revealed. Plus, the wedding is in a church, not a hotel.”

Our theory is that Linda will be the bride. Max and Linda have built bridges recently, and they’re in a good place. Could they reunite after Cindy and Max break up?

Max is getting married in the flashforward, but to whom? (Credit: BBC)

Ravi as the gunman

The gunman being Ravi totally works, mainly because he’s already told Suki that he’ll kill whoever Priya is sleeping with.

However, this all seems a little too convenient. Instead, the gunman could be linked to Mark after a deal with Lauren turns sour, or some fans have speculated it could be gangster Delaney, or even Tim, Johnny’s vile ex who Max threatened earlier this year.

“The gunman is likely related to what Lauren and Mark are doing with the cars. Dodgy deal gone south,” speculated one fan on X. Another agreed that it wasn’t Ravi: “ Nah, it’s not Ravi, being a gunman over an affair is silly. Another red herring.” Someone else added: “If Mark were to be the gunman, then let’s raise the stakes: Lauren is in on whatever is going on and Oscar is completely clueless.” Someone is pregnant in the flashforward (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders flashforward: Priya as the pregnant woman

It seems highly likely that Priya is pregnant. However, our theory is that the baby is Ravi’s and not Max’s. There has to be a reason that Ravi randomly slept with Priya when he briefly returned to the Square before disappearing again.

Priya has also made lots of comments about kids recently, mainly to Eve and Suki when they were going through their adoption application.

Surely Priya’s comment that she can’t imagine having any more kids is a sign that that’s exactly what is about to happen?

Ben Wadey has admitted there are twists

Last year, when the flashforward was announced, Executive Producer Ben Wadey confirmed the standalone episode contains a ‘gazillion questions’ with ‘tantalising clues’ and ‘red herrings’ to keep fans guessing. Is this a clue that everything we know so far is a red herring?

He said in a statement: “Every month we’ll be giving you little bits. But also, we twist it – with a lot in that flashforward episode, things are not as they seem.”

With so many clues still to come before Christmas, it feels too soon to have the mystery solved. For now, fans will just have to keep watching.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, however, check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for the current airing pattern.