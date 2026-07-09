One thing bothering EastEnders fans as Penny and Vinny’s baby drama takes shocking turn

EastEnders delivered a touching moment for Penny and Vinny in today’s episode. But, instead of celebrating the couple, many fans have been left even more convinced their relationship is heading for heartbreak.

The pair shared a lovely afternoon with Ria, Suki and Eve’s foster daughter, giving viewers a glimpse of what their future together could look like.

But with Penny’s baby secret still hanging over them, fans fear the soap is setting the couple up for disappointment.

Penny and Vinny had a picnic with Ria (Credit: BBC)

Penny and Vinny bond with Ria in EastEnders

Today’s EastEnders sees Eve still struggling to bond with Ria. Something completely understandable considering everything the young girl has been through. But the fact that she has bonded so well with Suki is upsetting Eve.

Ria is reluctant to spend time with Eve at the park. And, when they arrive, she gravitates towards Vinny. Penny and Vinny are having a picnic together and talking about which car they are going to buy when Ria runs over.

Vinny is great with Ria, and soon the trio are playing tea parties. But while the scene between the couple and Ria is cute, fans have been reminded of what they are missing out on when Penny’s baby secret is revealed.

It has been heavily hinted that Harry is the father of Penny’s baby. And although that hasn’t been confirmed, fans are fuming about the future storyline ruining things for Penny and Vinny.

Viewers will know that Penny faked her DNA results to get Nicola off her back. However, she didn’t actually take the test for real. She has kept her head in the sand for her entire pregnancy, even skipping scams to keep the secret safe from Vinny.

But now that fans have seen what amazing parents Vinny and Penny have the potential to be, they’re fuming at this latest twist…

Fans are fuming that EastEnders is lining Penny and Vinny up for a fall (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans worry for Penny and Vinny’s future

Soap fans love Penny and Vinny together, and it is often said that we don’t see enough of the couple. Much of Penny’s pregnancy has been happening off-screen, and now fans are worried their time is about to be cut short.

“Why do we only ever get crumbs of Penny and Vinny together?” complained one fan on Reddit. “I hate that it seems like the writers are going to ruin them. I really hope they see sense and Vinny will be the baby’s dad.”

“Penny and Vinny had so much potential as a couple that was completely destroyed as soon as the ‘who’s the daddy’ storyline started. They’re doomed considering Penny’s been keeping that secret for months,” said someone else.

A third fan seemed more hopeful that EastEnders writers will turn things around for the couple…

“I also loved the Penny & Vinny scene. But I hate the who’s the daddy storyline. EastEnders couples have moved on from worse, so hopefully they still have a chance.”

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, however, check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for the current airing pattern.