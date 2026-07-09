Louis Tomlinson has faced backlash after fans claimed he watched England’s World Cup match during a concert in Charlotte instead of focusing on the crowd.

The Sun reported that the singer appeared a bit distracted on stage during the show. Fans had reportedly paid close to $200 to attend.

During one song, Louis reportedly checked England’s game against Mexico on his phone. He stopped singing whilst his band carried the performance.

Clips shared online appeared to show him staring at the screen. He then cheered as England scored while the band kept playing.

The singer also wore an England top during the performance.

Louis has come under fire (Credit: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Why the Louis Tomlinson clips struck a nerve

Some concertgoers and social media users said Louis seemed more interested in the football than the audience in front of him. The reaction spread quickly after footage circulated online.

One angry fan wrote: “If I were at a concert and the singer was watching football while their band was doing all the work, I would be [bleeped] off.”

Another said: “Yeah, I can’t lie, I’m not a fan of this at all, and I kinda find it disrespectful to the fans who paid to go see him in concert.”

A third added: “I love him, but seeing him doing this is so disappointing.

“People paid real money to see you, and you’re paying attention to a [bleeping] match instead of doing your job.”

Another called Louis’ actions “absolutely unprofessional”.

Others defended him. One said: “Louis Tomlinson spent his concert in Charlotte watching the England/Mexico game lmao.”

Another wrote: “With all his fans and everybody had fun.”

Those comments captured the main complaint. Critics did not object to his support for England. They felt the paid performance should have come first.

What happened earlier on the tour surprised fans too

The backlash lands during a difficult stretch for the tour, with Louis struggling to sell out some of the larger venues.

He addressed that issue himself during a show in Norway, speaking openly about visible empty seats in the arena.

Louis told the crowd: “I’m going to call out the elephant in the room because I’m that guy, I’m an oversharer.”

He continued: “I’ve been thinking about it – I can see the empty spaces, I’m not blind.”

That earlier honesty won praise from some fans. This time, the reaction looked very different.

Louis Tomlinson first found fame as a member of One Direction before launching his solo career. His live shows remain a big part of his bond with fans.

That helps explain why the Charlotte footage struck such a nerve. Fans expect energy and attention at a concert, especially at those ticket prices.

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