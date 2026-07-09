Josie Gibson has wowed fans with a new bikini post on Instagram, with some people wanting to know her secrets.

The TV personality, 41, shared Instagram clips from a sunny balcony. She wore a floral two-piece and chatted to followers in the short videos.

The post highlights the star’s recent transformation after she spent £7,000 on liposuction.

She recently drew attention to what she called her “new arms”. In another Instagram post, she modelled Odd Muse outfits and wrote: “Showing off my new arms.”

In her most recent post, Josie appeared in a bikini as she told fans about the start of Camp Festival in three weeks’ time.

She wrote alongside the video: “Hello @campbestival family and any newbies this year!! The theme is by the Sea Side and I can’t wait to see your fancy dress outfits. I will see you there my lovelies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Fans were stunned by Josie’s bikini appearance on Instagram. One person gushed: “Looking amazing Josie.”

Another commented: “WOW Josie, you look amazing incredible, absolutely stunning, so beautiful.”

A third wrote: “You look amazing. What is your secret?”

Josie Gibson’s health challenges

Josie has spoken openly about the health issue behind the change. She previously said she could not shift “lumps and excess weight” despite working out.

She also said lipoedema left her feeling “held back”.

According to the NHS, lipoedema is a long-term condition of fat and connective tissue. It builds up in the legs, hips, bottom, and sometimes the arms.

What is lipoedema? The condition Josie Gibson has spoken about Lipoedema is a long-term condition linked to abnormal fat build-up, most often affecting the legs, hips, buttocks and sometimes the arms. It mainly affects women and can cause pain, tenderness, swelling and easy bruising. Josie Gibson has said specialists told her that exercise alone would not remove lipoedema fat. People with the condition can still be fit and active, but symptoms may continue despite diet and training. It is different from general weight gain

It can affect body shape unevenly

Symptoms may worsen over time

Treatment can include compression, symptom management and, in some cases, surgery A short explainer boxout here would give readers useful context for the health condition mentioned throughout the story.

The NHS says it usually affects both sides of the body equally. It also says the condition is not the same as obesity.

Josie has paired surgery with wellness steps. She said: “I have just bought a treadmill so I try to get my steps in on there, and sometimes I put some circuits together at home.”

She added: “I take collagen supplements and electrolytes. I’ve also been getting lymphatic draining and have been understanding how the lymphatic system works.”

TV favourite Josie has had liposuction (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

What pushed her toward surgery after the diagnosis?

Back in March, Josie revealed she had brachioplasty after first having liposuction on her arms. She said doctors removed 45 per cent of her arm during the procedure.

Josie Gibson’s lipoedema treatment timeline Josie Gibson has gradually shared more about her treatment journey in recent months. She previously revealed she had been diagnosed with lipoedema. In January, she discussed the condition on This Morning. She said she consulted specialists in Berlin and London before making a decision. She later underwent liposuction and an arm lift. Josie also said she had treatment on her calves last September. Her latest Instagram video showed the visible scars from her arm surgery. This kind of timeline would help readers follow the sequence of events without interrupting the main article.

In video clips shared at the time, she told followers: “I’ve just had about 20 messages asking how I am, so I’m so sorry I didn’t want to alarm anybody. I went in to see Paul Tulley last Friday for brachioplasty.”

She added: “There was nothing wrong with me. I’m really, really good, in fact.”

Josie then explained why she had the operation. She said: “So for those of you who don’t know what brachioplasty is, obviously I had liposuction on my arms, and then I’ve had an arm lift, and that’s because the lipoedema is obviously on my arms as well.”

She also spoke about confidence. In her words: “So I just felt gross whenever I was in like a vest top, and I just wanna go out in the summer and feel alright when I put a vest top on.”

Josie continued: “Constantly fighting your genetics. So I went in last Friday, I’ve had 45% of my arm removed, I’ve got my bandages on, and that just keeps your arm all intact.”

She said recovery slowed her down, but not because of pain. She explained: “But I’m very lucky, I’m quite a fast healer, so the only thing that has been annoying about it, there’s been no pain, I’ve had no pain at all, but it just stopped me in my tracks.”

Read more: Josie Gibson shows off the results of life-changing arm surgery in stylish new photos after lipoedema diagnosis