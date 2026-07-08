Katie Price has opened up about the breakdown of her marriage to Peter Andre – and its link to Andrew Gould – in her new Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The documentary revisits some of the biggest moments from Katie’s life in the spotlight, including her whirlwind romance with Peter, their fairytale wedding and the dramatic split that shocked fans in 2009.

In episode three, Katie addresses the allegations she had an affair with Andrew Gould which she says ultimately brought her and Peter’s marriage to an end, insisting she didn’t cheat despite her then-husband believing otherwise.

The duo met on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Katie and Peter’s whirlwind romance

Katie and Peter first met while appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, quickly becoming one of Britain’s most talked-about celebrity couples.

They married at Highclere Castle in 2005 and welcomed two children together, Junior and Princess. Three years later, they renewed their wedding vows.

However, in May 2009, the couple announced they were separating before finalising their divorce just a few months later.

At the time, Peter hinted that a major incident had led to the breakdown of their marriage.

He said: “Something big happened, which I won’t reveal as I don’t want my kids reading it. Katie knows 100% the reason why I left her.”

Katie Price denies Andrew Gould affair allegations

In the documentary, Katie claims Peter believed she had been having an affair with her married dressage instructor, Andrew Gould.

Katie has always denied the allegations, while Andrew and his then-wife Polly also rejected the claims at the time.

Speaking about the period, Katie recalled how photographs of her socialising with friends fuelled Peter’s suspicions.

Their marriage ended in heartbreak (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

She also described a row that erupted after Peter discovered a McDonald’s receipt in her car following a meal she had shared with Andrew and Polly.

Andrew Gould previously claimed Peter threatened him during a phone call, allegedly saying: “If I see him I will knock him out.”

Katie says the marriage reached breaking point

Katie has since revisited the subject on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, insisting there was never any affair.

“We broke up because he thought I was having an affair with my dressage rider, and I’ve never slept with him,” she said.

Katie also claimed the split was not mutual and revealed she never had a face-to-face conversation with Peter about ending their marriage.

She said: “Until this day, me and Pete have never sat down and spoken about it. It’s all through lawyers.”

Peter didn’t star in the doc (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Peter Andre responds in documentary

Peter chose not to appear in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide. Instead, viewers were shown a written statement from the singer.

He said: “I have chosen not to speak publicly about these matters out of love and respect for Junior and Princess. Today Katie and I maintain an amicable relationship in the interests of our children. I sincerely wish her happiness and peace for the future.”

Despite everything that happened between them, Katie admitted she still looks back fondly on their relationship.

She said: “By the end of it I was smitten with him. Meeting Pete and being with Pete were the best times of my life, without a doubt.”

Peter Andre’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

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