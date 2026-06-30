Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are back at the centre of fresh royal drama, with new claims of a tense summer reunion inside palace walls.

According to Closer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to return to the UK in July with Archie and Lilibet. The reported visit would include a one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The reports also claims Harry and Meghan will spend time with King Charles at Balmoral. Insiders told the outlet that Charles has also invited them to Buckingham Palace.

That possibility has reportedly left Kate uneasy. One source told the publication: “This is Kate’s worst nightmare.”

Why Princess Kate and Meghan Markle could be heading for an awkward palace moment

The insider claimed Charles wants to keep communication open with Harry and Meghan. But Kate reportedly takes a far more cautious view.

The source said: “Charles is trying to keep lines of communication open with his son and daughter-in-law, but Kate is far more cautious. Charles believes things can improve, and has never stopped hoping that the family will heal, but Kate and Prince William remain deeply wary after years of private family matters becoming public.”

Meghan’s return could cause problems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The same insider said Kate fears more than Meghan simply returning to Britain. She reportedly worries about what access to private royal spaces could mean.

They added: “Kate’s biggest concern isn’t Meghan coming back to Britain – it’s what comes with it. Kate worries about history repeating itself once they’re back inside Palace walls and privy to private moments. Kate thinks it’s dangerous territory, because she feels the Sussexes could worm their way back in. She feels they’ve all paid a very high price over the last few years – she’s cautious about giving them access again when there are still unresolved feelings. She wouldn’t be surprised if it was some sort of trap and the timing couldn’t be more delicate.”

Tensions between the couples have fuelled headlines for years. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in 2020, and the fallout only grew after major interviews and projects.

During the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan disputed reports that she made Kate cry before the 2018 wedding. Meghan said Kate made her cry during a disagreement over flower-girl dresses.

Harry later revisited another clash in Spare. He wrote that Meghan joked Kate had “baby brain,” and claimed Kate replied, “We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones.”

Aside from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, the Sussexes have not visited the UK together since the Platinum Jubilee.

Could Princess Kate and Meghan Markle also cross paths at Wimbledon?

The palace claims may not be the only source of nerves. Closer also reported that Kate and Meghan could end up near each other at Wimbledon.

Kate has strong ties to the tournament. She became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016.

Meghan is reportedly linked to this year’s event through her friendship with Serena Williams. The outlet said Serena is thought to have invited her.

One insider claimed: “Wimbledon is very close to Kate’s heart, but she’s already dreading it. People around Kate think Meghan is fully aware of the position this puts her in – and there could be more than just tennis balls flying across the court if the duchess makes an appearance.”

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

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