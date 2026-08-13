Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reportedly feel worried about their future within the royal family following the publication of a new popularity poll.

Heat claims the sisters feel anxious by the findings and fear their position could be reconsidered when Prince William eventually becomes king. However, the report does not identify any formal palace decision or confirmed plan concerning either princess.

The claims come from an unnamed insider, rather than Beatrice, Eugenie or an official royal spokesperson.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were dealt a blow in a recent royal family poll (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

What did the royal family poll find?

The YouGov poll of 2,063 adults from July 2026 found that 30% had a positive view of Beatrice, while Eugenie received a positive rating from 29% of those surveyed.

That put both sisters below Prince Harry, viewed positively by 33% of respondents. They remained above Meghan Markle on 22%. Meanwhile, their father Andrew received a 2% positive rating.

According to Heat’s source, the results have added to uncertainty for Beatrice and Eugenie as they deal with the fallout surrounding their parents.

Both Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson have faced intense scrutiny over their past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The insider claimed the sisters feel their previous work and support for the family has become overshadowed by that controversy. The report also alleged they feel unsure whether William might examine their place within the royal set-up at a later stage.

The source alleged: “This is a brutal reminder of where they stand right now. No matter how much they’ve done over the years to represent the family well and do good work, their parents’ disgusting behaviour has shattered everything, and now most people seem to believe they have no real place in royal society.

“That’s just the reality. Their place within the royal family may be accommodated by Charles, and William may be sparing them the indignity for now. But there’s a feeling that he will eventually confront this.”

Eugenie and Beatrice’s royal future may become uncertain (Credit: Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly feel ‘in limbo’

Heat’s source went on to claim that Beatrice and Eugenie do not currently feel secure within the royal fold. They have reportedly received mixed signals. They have allegedly been left out of some events while receiving invitations to others.

The report also suggested they want to try and maintain relationships across different parts of the family. This includes with King Charles, William and the Sussexes, while supporting their parents.

The source added: “They’re keeping their heads down and desperately hoping for some sort of Hail Mary that can turn things around. They’re also grateful that William, Charles and the other senior members of The Firm haven’t completely shut them out, although they’re very much in limbo.”

The insider said the sisters are “still trying to process everything they’ve already been through”. They added that it “just feels like one nightmare after another”.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘preposterous’ position in line of succession slammed as Prince Edward ‘knocked down’

However, the polling alone does not determine either sister’s royal status.

ED! has contacted representatives for Buckingham Palace for comment.

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