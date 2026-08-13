BBC presenter Chemmy Alcott has revealed she suffered a collapsed lung after a mistimed jump into Lake Annecy in the French Alps.

The Ski Sunday host shared footage of herself attempting a front flip from a five-metre platform while on a family holiday. Chemmy said the hard landing left her struggling to breathe and resulted in a chest drain and several nights in hospital.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Well… that escalated quickly. Turns out 5 metres is quite a long way to discover you’ve got the rotation wrong.

“One badly timed front flip. One very hard landing. One collapsed lung. One chest drain. And a few more hospital overnights than were on the holiday itinerary…

“I absolutely LOVED Annecy… but I’m not entirely sure it loved me back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chemmy Alcott OLY (@chemmyski)

Chemmy Alcott attempted another jump after she suffered a collapsed lung

Chemmy later revealed that embarrassment initially prompted her to climb back onto the platform and jump again rather than seek help immediately.

She told followers on Instagram Stories: “Re my reel, I actually went back up straight away in embarrassment and did this just so I wasn’t making a big deal of it.

“Then I realised I still couldn’t breathe properly and should probably go get it checked out.”

The former Olympic skier had been visiting the area with her husband, fellow former British skier Dougie Crawford, and their two sons.

Friends and fans sent messages wishing Chemmy a quick recovery. One wrote: “OMG Chemmy!!! What a thing to happen take it easy.”

Another admitted they had not expected the jump to lead to such a serious outcome, adding: “Get fit and well soon!”

Chemmy attempted another jump following the first front flip (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ski Sunday and Dancing On Ice career

Chemmy retired from competitive skiing in 2014 after finishing 19th in the women’s downhill at the Winter Olympics in Sochi. She has since become a familiar face on television, presenting Ski Sunday alongside Ed Leigh.

She also appeared as a contestant on Dancing On Ice, finishing fifth before joining the programme’s live tour. Chemmy previously told This is Money that earnings from the live tour helped fund her return to ski racing following injury.

More recently, viewers praised her emotional broadcasting during Winter Olympics coverage from the Italian Alps. Chemmy could not hold back her tears while reporting on US skier Lindsey Vonn’s dramatic crash from the slope.

Reflecting on the distressing scenes at the time, she told viewers: “I feel guilty that I am this emotional. I just never believed it would end in a clump at the side of the piste, not moving.”

Read more: Tributes flood in as BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty shares star’s heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.