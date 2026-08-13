Coronation Street fans convinced Richie didn’t kill his wife as they predict shock twist for Sally and Tim

Coronation Street has welcomed its newest resident as Lucy moves in with Sally and Tim, but her behaviour in the ITVX early release has left fans convinced there could be another twist to come.

Tim was left stunned this week when his cousin Richie suddenly turned up in Weatherfield, having not seen him since they were children. Richie soon opened up about his troubled marriage, admitting he was frightened of his wife.

Concerned, Tim went to check everything was okay, only to make a horrifying discovery. Rachel was dead in the kitchen, and Richie was subsequently charged with her murder.

That left his daughter Lucy with nowhere to go. But with her foster placement falling through, Tim decided that he and Sally would take her in.

Sally and Tim welcomed Lucy (Credit: ITV)

Lucy has moved to Coronation Street

In tonight’s ITVX release, Sally learned that Lucy’s foster placement had fallen through. Although she wasn’t convinced they were equipped to take on another child, Tim made the decision that they would welcome Lucy into their home.

Sally was understandably shocked, but couldn’t bring herself to turn Lucy away. Soon, she, Tim and Brody were welcoming the youngster to Weatherfield.

Sally had been worried that they weren’t ready to take on this kind of parenting, but Brody reminded her how much she had helped him. He suggested that being there for Lucy could actually be good for her.

However, their new arrangement got off to a rocky start.

After leaving Lucy alone for just 10 minutes, Sally and Tim were horrified to discover that she had done a runner. Thankfully, they soon tracked her down at the bus stop.

Eventually, they managed to convince Lucy that staying with them in Coronation Street was the best option. But things took another turn when they sat down for dinner.

Lucy admitted that she would feel better once she was able to see her dad. Sally and Tim tried to explain that Richie wouldn’t be able to see her, but their explanation only seemed to make things worse.

Lucy then lost her temper, screaming that Sally and Tim were nothing to her because they didn’t know her. She added that she had been there when it happened, so they couldn’t tell her what to do.

Fans think Lucy may be responsible (Credit: ITV)

Did Richie really kill Rachel?

Lucy’s explosive outburst has now left Coronation Street fans questioning whether there is more to the murder storyline than initially thought.

Some viewers are convinced that Lucy could actually have been responsible for Rachel’s death, with Richie potentially taking the blame to protect his daughter from going to prison.

One fan wrote on social media: “Lucy is going to be trouble. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s the one who killed her mum.”

Another agreed, commenting: “Maybe Lucy actually did it. You heard it here first.”

A third fan suggested: “It’s possible Richie is covering for Lucy.”

The theory was also discussed on Reddit by viewers who had already watched tonight’s episode.

One wrote: “I actually think Lucy’s temper is on purpose. I fully believe she killed her mum and Richie is covering for her.”

Another replied: “This is what I think too. I thought it before today’s episode. And now they way she was acting has just made me even more convinced.”

Of course, Lucy could simply be a traumatised teenager struggling to process everything that has happened. But after her latest outburst, Coronation Street fans are already convinced that there could be a much darker twist waiting to emerge.

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