Denise makes huge decision in EastEnders iPlayer release as show reveals outcome of Jordan’s shock kidnapping

Warning, this article contains EastEnders spoilers from tonight’s episode (Wednesday, August 12). The episode has not yet aired on TV, but is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders fans have been left fearing the worst for Denise Fox after she made a huge decision to save Jordan in tonight’s episode.

The latest episode was released early on BBC iPlayer, giving viewers a glimpse at the dramatic fallout from Gray’s latest scheme. And while Denise successfully managed to stop Jordan from being taken out of the country, fans are now increasingly worried about what the stressful ordeal could mean for her health.

It’s been a dramatic few days in Walford, with Gray’s plan to get Jordan away from the Square finally coming into action.

Gray had planned for Jordan to get kidnapped (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Jordan’s kidnapping outcome

As viewers know, Gray had been using Ian to get to Chelsea after convincing him that he wouldn’t survive his prison sentence without protection.

Chelsea wanted to help Ian, but the prison was suddenly placed into lockdown as Gray’s plan unfolded. This left Chelsea trapped with her serial killer ex, while Gray had enough time to put the next part of his scheme into action.

His plan was for Shelia to kidnap Jordan and take him out of the country.

However, panic soon spread across Walford when residents realised that Jordan was missing. Kim quickly passed the news on to Denise, who immediately knew she had to do something.

Denise had already been warned not to leave the hospital because she might not be well enough to make the journey back. But with her grandson in danger, she wasn’t prepared to sit back and wait.

Instead, Denise headed to the airport to find Jordan herself.

Thankfully, the kidnapping storyline didn’t drag on for too long. Denise managed to find Shelia and stopped her from taking Jordan away, with Chelsea arriving at the airport moments later and finally being reunited with her son.

But while Jordan was safe, Denise’s actions left her loved ones (and fans) deeply concerned.

Fans have grown concerned about Denise’s future (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders fans worried about Denise

After Denise was brought back to hospital, those around her became increasingly worried about her health.

It was clear the events of the day had taken a huge toll on her, particularly given that she had already been told to rest and remain in hospital.

Denise is currently battling acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), an aggressive and fast-growing type of blood cancer. She initially brushed off her symptoms before eventually seeking medical help, only to receive the devastating diagnosis following further tests.

With her health already fragile, fans couldn’t help but worry after watching Denise put herself through the emotional and physical stress of travelling to the airport to save Jordan.

Taking to social media following the early iPlayer release, viewers shared their fears that the storyline could be heading towards heartbreak for Denise.

One fan wrote: “Oh God, I have a bad feeling now about Denise after all of this.”

Another added: “This is far too much stress for Denise. Her body won’t be able to cope with everything.”

Meanwhile, one viewer wrote on Reddit: “I was pleased Kim stood up to Jack. Her comment at the end about getting married with Denise did sadly make me think Dee doesn’t make it? First time I have ever actually considered this.”

For now, there is no confirmation that Denise is facing an imminent exit. But after everything she has been through, fans are understandably concerned about what could happen next.

With Denise’s health continuing to be a major part of her story, viewers will be watching closely to see whether her latest ordeal has had more serious consequences.

Read more: Denise’s long-lost brother and niece set to arrive in EastEnders