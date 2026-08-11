Denise’s long-lost family arrive in Albert Square!

Denise Fox gets a big surprise when she finds out she’s got a long-lost brother and a new niece she didn’t even know existed!

And what’s more, her new-found half-brother Darnell, has a daughter too, bringing Denise’s new niece, Grace, into the Fox-Trueman family too!

But could the newcomers save Denise’s life if Darnell or Grace turn out to be a bone-marrow match?

Denise has been undergoing gruelling treatment for her blood cancer and the family knows that a bone-marrow transplant could be her best chance of beating the disease.

But so far, no one has been a good match for Denise.

Christopher Colquhoun plays Darnell (Credit: BBC/Miles Yekinn)

A new branch of the family tree

Kim uncovers the new member of the family as she tries desperately to find any relatives who could help.

Kim’s been busy on ancestry websites and it seems her efforts have paid off when the new branch of the family is revealed.

Darnell comes to meet his new relations but his introduction to Denise, and the rest of the family, isn’t straightforward!

And soon the unexpected family reunion soon takes a turn when Darnell finds out about Denise’s cancer diagnosis and the treatment.

But will the new members of the family offer to help?

Grace is Denise’s niece and will be played by Krysstina Frempong (Credit: BBC/Tom Trevatt)

Who are Christopher and Grace?

Darnell will be played by Christopher Colquhoun, while Krysstina Frempong will take on the role of Grace. And both actors are delighted to be joining EastEnders.

“Hearing I’d got the role was an absolute doof doof moment for me,” joked Christopher. “Hopefully there’ll be plenty more of those to come!”

“I am extremely excited to be joining EastEnders!” Krysstina agreed. “I have watched the show for as long as I can remember, so it feels pretty surreal to now be a part of the action! ”