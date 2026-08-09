What happens next as Emmerdale favourite is revealed as Todd’s unexpected killer

Emmerdale finally revealed who killed Doctor Todd in Sunday’s episode (August 9), bringing one of the soap’s latest mysteries to a dramatic end.

Viewers already knew Todd was destined to die after a flashforward showed her lying in a pool of blood.

But exactly how she met her end, and who was responsible, had remained a closely guarded secret until now.

Charity found herself face-to-face with Todd once again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Who killed Doctor Todd?

Today’s episode saw Todd cornering Charity in her home, leaving her terrified. Charity ordered her abuser to leave, but Todd was adamant that she wasn’t going anywhere.

The pair had a tense showdown, where Charity ended up pinning Todd down on the sofa, begging her to admit that she raped her.

However, Todd did her usual trick of twisting everything Charity said, making her feel like what happened was all in her head.

Eventually, Charity backed off and started to open up to Todd.

She told her that being subjected to such horrific abuse by her reminded her of when she was raped at just 14 years old. Todd remained quiet, and it almost looked like she might be about to show some remorse for her vile actions.

However, as Charity asked Todd to admit what she did to her, little did they know Sarah had walked in and heard everything.

Sarah was devastated that Todd had raped Charity, and railed at the doctor for demolishing her family. She pointed out that first she had gaslighted Jacob, and now she had abused Charity, and she needed to pay.

However, Charity pointed out that she had already been to the police and there was nothing they could do.

Dr Todd was accidentally killed by Sarah in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

How did Doctor Todd die?

Realising that Todd was going to get away with her crimes, Sarah saw red. She yelled at her to get out of their house.

But as she shoved her towards the door, Todd tripped on the corner of a rug. She then fell forward, hitting her head on the corner of a table.

As soon as Todd hit the floor, it was clear she was dead. As she lay motionless, all Charity and Sarah could do was stand in a state of shock.

Although Sarah didn’t mean to kill Todd and her death was an accident… this latest twist will have staggering consequences for the whole family.

Sarah now has blood on her hands (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

In the aftermath of Doctor Todd’s shocking death, Charity wastes no time in keeping a huge secret.

As she sticks to her version of events, the question is whether anyone will realise she’s hiding the truth about what really happened.

Read more: Emmerdale boss says Sadie King’s return hides one of the show’s biggest secrets ever