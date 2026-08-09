Kate Ferdinand hits back at ‘gold digger’ accusations following marriage to footballer Rio

Kate Ferdinand has spoken out about being branded a “gold digger” because of her marriage to former footballer Rio Ferdinand.

The former TOWIE star addressed the public’s perception of their relationship during a live Blended chat with Rio and co-host Cilla Kessie.

“People think I’m a gold digger, I’m with him for money. I’m basically his nanny that he doesn’t pay,” Kate said.

But the 35-year-old made it clear that she does not take the suggestion seriously, pointing to the work involved in bringing together their family.

“I always say if I wanted to pick a rich man I could have picked a lot easier one without all the kids. If it was just a money thing, it’s true though,” she said.

Kate hit back (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Kate then told her husband: “I’m here because I love you, there are great things and there are hard things.”

Rio Ferdinand reflects on their family life

Kate began dating Rio in 2016 and the couple married in 2019. She became a stepmum to his children Lorenz, Tate and Tia, whose mother Rebecca died from breast cancer in 2015.

Kate and Rio have since welcomed two children together, Cree and Shae. The couple has regularly discussed the realities of raising a blended family through their Blended platform.

During the live discussion, Rio was asked whether he felt guilty about the major change Kate had made to her life and the criticism she had faced.

“I’ve thought about that a lot,” the 47-year-old admitted.

He added: “There have been big issues that have happened, especially on where I have thought your life could be so much more simple without me, and without us.”

Rio said he believed the difficult and positive parts of their life together balanced each other, while acknowledging the stress Kate had experienced.

Rio and Kate married in 2019 (Credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock)

Rio and Kate on their marriage

The former footballer also explained that forming their new family had required considerable adjustment. After Rebecca’s death, Rio’s mother helped to provide a maternal presence for the children, but she also died soon afterwards.

Rio said the family therefore had to keep adapting rather than settling into one fixed routine. A crucial part of that process, he explained, was giving Kate the freedom to take on a parental role.

“The thing I had to open up to, and it can make or break the whole situation, is allowing Kate to parent,” he said.

He described their approach as an open exchange, with both of them discussing boundaries rather than one person dictating how the children should be raised.

Rio on having more children

Rio also revealed that he had not originally planned to begin another relationship or have more children when he met Kate. However, his feelings changed as their romance developed and he considered Kate’s wish to have biological children of her own.

He said he had adapted to their circumstances and would not now change the decision they made.

Kate has previously been candid about the emotional demands of step-parenting. Her latest comments show that, despite outside assumptions about the marriage, she and Rio remain open about both the rewards and the more difficult parts of their family life.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand reveals Rio’s children ‘weren’t supportive’ of them having more children

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