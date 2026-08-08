Dr Michael Mosley’s son Jack has married his partner Heather, while making sure his late father remained part of their special day.

The newlywed shared a selection of wedding photographs on Instagram, including a moving image of an empty chair reserved in Michael’s memory.

A small handwritten tag bearing the name “Mike” hung from the chair, which was decorated with pink ribbon. A larger message identified Michael as the father of the groom and said his love and spirit continued to surround the family.

“We carry you in our hearts as we begin this new chapter,” part of the tribute read. “This day is for you, too. Always remembered, always loved.”

Michael Mosley’s son Jack has tied the knot (Credit: ITV)

Jack Mosley shares wedding photographs

Alongside the pictures, which you can see here, Jack wrote: “Best day, marrying my favourite person.”

Heather wore an off-the-shoulder cream wedding gown and styled her hair in loose curls. Other photographs showed the couple smiling and dancing, with Jack lifting his bride on the dancefloor in one black-and-white image.

According to The Sun, Jack was joined at the celebrations by his siblings Alex, Dan and Kate, as well as his mother, Dr Clare Mosley.

Followers appeared touched by the family’s tribute to Michael. One wrote: “Congratulations! That brought tears to my eyes seeing that chair.”

Another said: “How beautiful – congratulations. What a beautiful touch with the chair for your Dad.”

Dr Michael Mosley died in 2024 (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Michael Mosley died in 2024

Michael, a broadcaster, author and doctor, was known to viewers for sharing health advice on programmes including The One Show, This Morning and Lorraine.

He tragically died aged 67 in June 2024 after going missing during a walk on the Greek island of Symi.

His body was found on June 9, four days after he failed to return.

Read more: This Morning viewers ‘uncomfortable’ as Michael Mosley’s wife Clare appears on show

Jack’s wedding tribute offered a deeply personal way for the family to remember him as the couple began married life together.

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