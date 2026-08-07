Ant McPartlin has celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with wife Anne-Marie by sharing a throwback photograph from their big day.

The TV presenter posted a black-and-white selfie on Instagram on Friday. It showed the newlyweds smiling together during their celebrations at Heckfield Place in Hampshire.

Alongside the picture, Ant wrote: “Happy 5th wedding anniversary @mrsanthonymcpartlin. I’d do it all again tomorrow.” You can see the photo here.

Ant and Anne-Marie married in 2021 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ant McPartlin shares wedding-day photograph

Ant wore a tuxedo in the photograph, while Anne-Marie could be seen smiling behind him in her floor-length Suzanne Neville wedding dress, which was reportedly worth £15,000.

The couple married in August 2021, with Declan Donnelly serving as best man.

Their wedding was held at the Hampshire country house and was reportedly a lavish celebration.

Ant and Anne-Marie had worked together for several years before they began dating. She previously worked as his personal assistant.

Ant and Anne-Marie’s family life

Since getting married, the couple have welcomed their son Wilder, who is now two. Their family also includes Anne-Marie’s teenage daughters, Poppy and Daisy, from her previous marriage to Scott Corbett.

Ant was previously married to Lisa Armstrong. Their divorce was finalised in 2020 after they had been married for 11 years.

The anniversary post offered followers a fresh glimpse of Ant and Anne-Marie’s wedding day, with his brief message making clear that he would happily make the same choice again.

Anne-Marie and Ant have a son together (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Ant’s confession about having more kids

Ant’s anniversary post comes not long after he admitted he’d love to have more children with wife Anne-Marie.

Speaking on the podcast he co-hosts with best pal Dec, he said: “I’d have loads more kids.”

Dec, who shares daughter Isla and son Jack with wife Ali, replied: “It’s hard work, but, oh yeah, it’s lovely though.”

“It’s the best,” Ant agreed.

Read more: Ant McPartlin makes surprising Susan Boyle revelation that left him stunned

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