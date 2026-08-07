Brooklyn Beckham trolled over ‘gross’ cooking video on luxury yacht

Brooklyn Beckham has left fans unconvinced after re-sharing a cooking video in which he fills a pan with seawater before making tomato pasta on a yacht.

The 27-year-old originally posted the TikTok last summer but shared it with followers again this week, according to The Sun. He is currently holidaying in the south of France with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Their trip comes as Brooklyn and Nicola mark the first anniversary of their vow renewal, which they reportedly intend to celebrate in future instead of their original April wedding date.

Fans question Brooklyn Beckham’s yacht cooking trick

In the footage, Brooklyn announced that he was making tomato pasta before collecting water from the sea at the back of the boat.

He then used the water to cook the pasta and added his own Cloud 23 hot sauce to the dish.

However, some viewers were more interested in where the water had come from than in the finished meal. They raised concerns about possible contamination from the yacht and questioned whether it was suitable for cooking.

One person asked: “Isn’t the ocean water dirty?”

Another joked: “Is boat exhaust the secret ingredient?”

A third added: “Pasta water with a hint of burnt boat fuel please, sir.”

“Hi, quick question. I haven’t got the sea in my back Garden. Will tap water do?” another asked.

However, there was some support for Brooklyn. “Nasty jealous comments have a day off trolls; grow up, honestly,” one fumed.

Brooklyn came under fire (Credit: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Resurfaced video follows anniversary celebrations

The clip was not filmed during the couple’s latest holiday. Brooklyn first shared it last summer before bringing it back to his social-media page this week.

According to The Sun, Brooklyn and Nicola have been spending time in the south of France with his godfather, Elton John. Members of Brooklyn’s estranged family have reportedly also been holidaying a few miles away in St Tropez.

The couple recently celebrated a year since renewing their vows in August 2025. The ceremony reportedly involved Nicola’s family and the couple’s friends, but no members of the Beckham family.

An unnamed source told The Sun that Brooklyn and Nicola now associate the vow renewal with happier memories and plan to mark that date publicly rather than their original April 2022 wedding anniversary.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham promises to ‘always protect’ wife Nicola Peltz amid family feud

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts! We want to hear from you.