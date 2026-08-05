Brooklyn Beckham has paid a loving tribute to his wife, Nicola Peltz, as they celebrated the first anniversary of their vow renewal, a ceremony his parents were reportedly banned from attending.

The couple held the vow renewal ceremony on August 2, 2025, three years after their original wedding. David and Victoria Beckham were reportedly not allowed to attend.

Their anniversary came as Brooklyn and Nicola holidayed in St Tropez, reportedly just minutes away from his estranged parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham’s loving promise to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn shared a picture of himself and Nicola posing together with a wine glass as he marked the occasion.

He wrote: “Happy anniversary Nicola I can’t tell you how much I love you xx. You are my best friend, and I love you more than life itself xx.

“I am so lucky to be able to call you my wife xx. You are my absolute princess and I promise to always protect you xx.”

Nicola returned the affection with her own public message to her husband.

She wrote: “Happy anniversary my love. You make life so beautiful, thank you for being the most amazing husband I could ever dream of.”

Another photograph showed the pair kissing. The timing of their messages suggests they are now marking the August vow renewal as their anniversary, rather than the date of their April 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn and Nicola had a vow renewal ceremony last year (Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock)

Beckhams narrowly avoid St Tropez encounter

The anniversary posts followed reports that Brooklyn and his parents had been spotted near one another around shops and restaurants in the French resort.

The estranged family members did not meet during their closely timed outings.

Tensions surrounding Brooklyn and Nicola’s original wedding have remained in the public eye. Brooklyn has claimed his mother danced “inappropriately” during the 2022 celebrations.

However, the couple’s anniversary messages did not directly address the family dispute, instead focusing on their relationship and affection for one another.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham ‘cut his family off months before wedding to Nicola Peltz’

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