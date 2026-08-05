Katie Price shares five-word statement after CBB co-star Alicia Douvall gets married

Katie Price has reacted after Celebrity Big Brother star Alicia Douvall announced that she has married her fiancé, David Anstiss.

The pair appeared on the same series back in 2015, which Katie won.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Douvall (@aliciadouvallreal)

Alicia Douvall marries husband David 16 months following engagement

The former glamour model, 47, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “We got married! So happy to have married my best friend and kindest man on the planet, I saved the best till last.”

Alicia attached a stunning photo from her big day, where she wore a traditional white wedding dress.

The ceremony came 16 months after Alicia and David became engaged during a holiday in the Maldives last April.

The couple first met at a tennis club. David came to Alicia’s aid when her water bottle became stuck inside a vending machine, sparking their relationship.

Speaking to Closer earlier this year, Alicia explained that she had not always pictured herself getting married.

She said: “I was never one of those girls who dreamed of getting married – I’ve been the runaway bride. David’s basically planning the whole thing – men can handle it much better.”

Alicia also described her relationship with David as the first time she had truly been in love, adding: “I’ve stopped going for narcissistic egomaniacs who live shallow lives.”

Alicia, whose real name is Sarah Howes, previously experienced body dysmorphia and became addicted to cosmetic surgery. She reportedly underwent more than 350 procedures before turning away from cosmetic work.

Katie was quick to congratulate Alicia (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price leads support in the comments

Alicia’s marriage announcement prompted warm messages from fans and famous friends.

Katie Price wrote: “So happy you found happiness” with the heart emoji, adding: “Congratulations.”

Jenni Falconer shared: “Gorgeous. Huge congratulations.”

Lizzie Cundy also told Alicia: “Wow ! Huge congratulations darling.”

“Congratulations and wow you look so beautiful,” a fourth said.

“Congratulations, you look amazing. So pleased for you both,” a fifth echoed.

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