Jimmy Fallon is reportedly facing some uncertainty over his next career move after NBC allegedly cancelled On Brand following one series.

The reported cancellation does not affect his current position on The Tonight Show, it’s claimed. RadarOnline reports that Jimmy’s contract runs until 2028, although an unnamed source claimed the network could bring his tenure to an end before then. Neither Jimmy nor NBC is quoted responding to that suggestion.

On Brand featured creatives developing advertising ideas for companies including Captain Morgan, Dunkin’, Pillsbury and Samsung. Jimmy produced and appeared in the competition, and a source claimed he was disappointed by its short run after devoting significant effort to the project.

Jimmy Fallon reportedly feels concerned about his career future (Credit: Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Jimmy Fallon’s career ‘plans’ beyond The Tonight Show

According to the report, Jimmy has been exploring possible careers for whenever his time on The Tonight Show ends. Acting and live performance are among the options mentioned, but the article claims he has also considered focusing on the development and production of unscripted television.

The presenter already has experience with entertainment formats outside his late-night role.

An unnamed source claimed that a fresh television success would help establish this as a viable longer-term direction. However, no new project has been announced by Jimmy or NBC in the report.

The insider alleged: “He put a ton of his energy and time into On Brand. So it was pretty frustrating to him that the show didn’t break through. Jimmy is a trained actor and a pretty confident live performer, but those jobs are not as lucrative as being a talk show host.”

They added: “But if this is really his path forward, he needs to create another hit and he needs to do it quickly.”

Jimmy Fallon’s show On Brand ran for one season (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Report returns to workplace allegations

Jimmy Fallon faced allegations in 2023 about an allegedly toxic working environment at The Tonight Show. It also included claims that he had been intoxicated on set.

The TV star publicly apologised to colleagues after the allegations emerged.

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For now, Jimmy remains the host of The Tonight Show. His deal reportedly continues until 2028. Claims that the end of On Brand has caused a broader career crisis remain unconfirmed by either Jimmy or NBC.

ED! has contacted representatives for Jimmy for comment.