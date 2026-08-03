Ariana Grande’s comments about her health ahead of ‘much-deserved’ break

Ariana Grande is preparing to take a break from public life once her Eternal Sunshine Tour comes to an end.

Her representative said the singer plans to “take a step back from visibility” after completing the tour. The statement follows further online speculation about Ariana’s health and appearance, a subject she has repeatedly urged people to approach with greater care.

Her representative told PEOPLE that Ariana wants to finish the tour “healthily and happily” before taking a “much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances”. The statement cited the “endless, ongoing public scrutiny” she has experienced.

Ariana’s physical appearance and overall health have been a topic of public discussion in recent years.

Her previous comments have warned against making assumptions about somebody’s wellbeing based on their body.

Ariana Grande will take a break from showbiz after her tour (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

What has Ariana Grande said about her health?

Ariana addressed comments about her appearance directly in a 2023 TikTok video.

She started off by saying: “I just wanted to address concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to pay such close attention to.”

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful,” she said. “I know personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.”

She went on to disclose that she had been taking antidepressants, drinking while on them and eating poorly during what she described as the lowest point of her life.

The singer asked people to become “gentler and less comfortable” when discussing other people’s bodies. She said even apparently complimentary or well-intentioned remarks about someone’s body should be avoided.

Ariana returned to the subject during a 2024 interview promoting Wicked. She became emotional while discussing the expectation that she should always look perfect and described herself as feeling like “a specimen in a petri dish”.

She also said she had heard every version of what people believed was wrong with her. Comments about everything from a person’s clothes to their face and body could be “dangerous”, she warned.

That message has also appeared in her music. On the 2024 track Yes, And?, Ariana sang: “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply.”

There has been much online speculation about Ariana’s health and appearance during her tour (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Why is Ariana Grande taking a hiatus?

Her representative linked the planned break to the level of scrutiny surrounding her public appearances. However, the statement did not reveal how long the hiatus might last.

Ariana is expected to complete the Eternal Sunshine Tour first. Metro reports that she is due to perform a 10-night residency at London’s O2 before the tour concludes in the capital in September.

“This tour has been a beautiful experience for her,” her representative said. “She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

The latest discussion about her appearance followed the release of the music video for Petal, the title track from her eighth studio album. The video shows Ariana waiting to audition alongside other performers before appearing in front of a panel.

Ariana withdraws from West End show

Ariana has also pulled out of the forthcoming West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George. The production would have reunited her with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and marked her West End debut.

Empire Street Productions said it understood and supported her decision. The show remains scheduled to open at the Barbican in summer 2027, with new casting for Ariana’s role to be announced.

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