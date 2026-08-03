Joanna Page has opened up about another clash with husband James Thornton, this time over a holiday packing drama.

The Gavin & Stacey star shared the story on Joanna’s Lush! podcast. She said the row flared up as the family got ready for a trip to the pool with their four children.

Joanna, 49, has been married to fellow actor James, 50, for 23 years. Their candid chats often get fans talking.

Joanna has opened up (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Joanna Page reveals the holiday moment that tipped her over the edge

Joanna kicked things off with a blunt question for James. She asked: “Do you want to talk about the argument that we had on holiday?”

She said she packed the swim bags while James was meant to help one of their children clean her teeth.

Joanna then recalled the moment that left her fuming. She said: “After doing that (packing the bags), saying to you, ‘Can you just go and get her teeth cleaned?’ She starts crying.

I’m like, ‘For goodness sake, have I got to do everything? Have I got to take over doing this now?'”

She said she stepped in and handled it herself. Then she went back to finish the bags.

Joanna Page husband: who is James Thornton? James Thornton is an English actor and Joanna Page’s husband. He is known for playing John Barton in Emmerdale.

He and Joanna Page married in 2003.

The couple have four children.

They have occasionally appeared together in interviews and podcast conversations about family life.

Joanna added: “So I go in, I am then cleaning her teeth, get her sorted. I then go back, finish packing these three bags. I look and the kids and everybody are just waiting for me.”

That was the point she compared James to another child in the room.

She said: “And then you are just leaning against where the desk is in the dressing table sort of bit, leaning just against that waiting as well, like a fifth child waiting for me to finish packing three bags before we can all go downstairs!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Page (@iamjoannapage)

Why Joanna Page and James Thornton keep fans hooked

This is not the first lively exchange from the couple’s podcast. Their honest back-and-forth has become a real talking point with listeners.

Just last week, Joanna and James clashed over whether they should move to Spain with their children.

Joanna made her feelings clear. She said: “I now want to move to Spain. I say it every year.”

She pushed the idea further and added: “Why can’t we just go ‘come on, let’s up sticks’. What’s holding you back?

We’re all going to die one day. Let’s just all move to Mallorca,”

Joanna Page and James Thornton relationship timeline Joanna Page and James Thornton began their relationship in the early 2000s. They married in 2003. They later became parents to four children. Both have continued acting careers while speaking publicly at times about family life and work commitments.

James raised work concerns. He asked: “You’d have to travel back here to work?”

Joanna insisted she could make it work. She replied: “I’d just be nipping back and forth.”

The conversation soon turned tense. Joanna snapped: “Don’t interrupt me, I know you’re about to interrupt me… let me finish my sentence!”

There is a reason Joanna Page’s candid stories strike a chord

Joanna is best known for playing Stacey Shipman in Gavin & Stacey. She also starred in Love Actually in 2003.

Her latest podcast confession will sound familiar to plenty of parents. Holiday mornings can test anyone’s patience.

Resd more: ‘Don’t interrupt me!’ Joanna Page snaps at husband during heated debate

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