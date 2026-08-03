Amanda Holden shares romantic photo with husband Chris on family getaway as fans gush over ‘gorgeous’ couple

Amanda Holden has shared a rare romantic photo with husband Chris Hughes as the couple enjoyed a family getaway in Corfu.

The presenter, 55, posed beside Chris in an Instagram image shared on Sunday. The picture is the latest glimpse from Amanda’s family holiday in Corfu, where she has been enjoying some quiet time before friends arrive.

Amanda wore a khaki green lace slip dress for the photo, while Chris opted for a casual white linen shirt.

Fans were quick to praise the couple in the comments. One wrote: “What a gorgeous photo,” while another called them a “perfect couple”. A third told Amanda: “You look gorg.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes

Amanda and Chris have been married for 18 years. They met in Los Angeles five years before tying the knot.

The couple shares two daughters, Alexa, 20, and Hollie, 14.

The romantic post offered followers a less commonly seen glimpse of Amanda and Chris together.

Amanda and Chris have been married 18 years (Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd/Shutterstock)

Amanda’s diet and fitness routine

The Corfu update comes after Amanda discussed the diet and fitness routine she follows to stay camera-ready.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said she had taken inspiration from Elizabeth Hurley’s advice about having one good meal a day. Amanda said she can begin with an egg-white omelette containing spinach, feta and avocado, accompanied by a green juice, before eating again in the evening.

She described herself as vegetarian and said that probably makes her “accidentally pretty healthy”. However, Amanda stressed that she still enjoys food and alcohol, including an Aperol Spritz in warm weather.

Rather than banning particular treats, she said she prefers moderation and added: “A little bit of everything is good.”

Amanda also credited genetics and regular exercise. She uses her Peloton bike at home two or three times a week, explaining that it is easy to fit the sessions around her schedule regardless of the weather.

How Amanda deals with online criticism

Although her pictures often attract praise, Amanda acknowledged that she also receives negative comments online.

She said she avoids dwelling on them and decides whether an account should be blocked based on what has been posted. Amanda added that working in the entertainment industry had helped her develop a tougher skin.

When it comes to facing the world with confidence, the presenter described makeup as her “armour”. She said fans are unlikely to see her without lashes and lip gloss, while sunglasses are another reliable choice on an off day.

Read more: ‘Insane’ Amanda Holden, 55, sizzles in skimpy bikini for sultry pool pics

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