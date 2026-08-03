Emmerdale boss reveals Sadie King’s huge secret as Patsy Kensit teases explosive return

Patsy Kensit is heading back to Emmerdale as the unforgettable Sadie King – and from everything we’ve heard so far, her return is going to shake the village to its core.

It may be two decades since Sadie last swept through the Dales, but fans won’t have to wait much longer to see her back in action. While ITV is still keeping the exact return date under wraps, both show boss Laura Shaw and Patsy have dropped some intriguing hints about what’s ahead.

From a huge King family secret to familiar feuds and a slightly different side to the iconic schemer, here’s everything they’ve revealed about Sadie’s long-awaited comeback.

What is Sadie hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Sadie returns with a huge King family secret

Let’s start with the biggest mystery of all – why is Sadie back?

Laura Shaw has teased that Sadie’s return is driven by a secret that will send shockwaves through the King family.

“The reason that Sadie comes back and the secret that she comes back with is gonna be absolutely shocking. It’s gonna be pretty big and pretty shocking,” Laura teased.

“I think her arrival will be every bit as amazing and brilliant as the first time around.

“Probably the most shocking thing is definitely the reason that brings her back. It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest secrets we’ve ever had within the King family, and it’s gonna be pretty explosive.”

How long will Sadie be back in Emmerdale?

One question fans have been asking ever since Patsy’s return was announced is whether Sadie is back for the long haul.

While she won’t be staying permanently, it sounds like viewers will have several months of drama to enjoy.

“I’ve got a few months of absolute delicious stuff,” Patsy told us. “I can’t say much. I’m embargoed. But I’m here till December, so there’s loads and loads that you can hopefully enjoy. Definitely.”

That means Sadie looks set to remain at the centre of the action for around six months.

Sadie and Cain worked together and had an affair (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Has Sadie changed over the last 20 years away from Emmerdale?

When viewers last saw Sadie, she was prepared to stop at nothing to get what she wanted. She even teamed up with Cain Dingle to fake Tom King’s kidnap in a bid to steal £2.5million, before Cain famously double-crossed her and disappeared with the money himself.

So is she still the same ruthless woman?

Laura believes viewers will recognise plenty of the old Sadie, but they’ll also discover how two decades away from the village have changed her.

“I think it’s fair to say the last 20 years has definitely changed Sadie, but let’s face it: it’s Sadie King. She’s got the same qualities running through her.

“We all know the amazing character that Sadie King was back then. And of course we wanted that exact same character back. But it’s important to remember this is Sadie King 20 years later, she’s been away from the village.

“When she initially comes back, she presents the same as she always was. But as the story develops, you’ll see a slightly different Sadie. We’ll see how the last 20 years has changed her a little bit. Maybe we’ll see a little bit more of a vulnerable side that we didn’t see when she was last seen the show.”

‘She’s still a cow!’

Patsy agrees there’s more depth to Sadie this time around, although fans shouldn’t expect her to become too nice.

“I think it’s really smart, what Laura and the writers have done, because it would just be too one-dimensional. We want to find out about the real person. Obviously that’s really interesting for me to play and I think for the audience to see.

“It’s 20 years ago. What does she really value? Does she have any values? But I think that that’s interesting to explore as a woman and with the things that we go through in life and are becoming, going through the change and all of that stuff.

“She’s on her own, essentially. Does she have brothers, sisters, a father or mother, or, you know, she was probably birthed by a Jekyll. She’s so awful. But I think there’s a bittersweet side to her, and it would be nice that maybe that comes through.

“But she’s still a cow!”

Charity and Sadie did not get on in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Will anyone be happy to see Sadie King back in Emmerdale?

If Sadie is hoping for a warm welcome, she might be disappointed.

Those who remember her first spell in the village haven’t forgotten the chaos she caused, although Laura hinted that newer residents could see a very different side to her.

“I’m not sure that everyone is going to welcome Sadie back with open arms. In fact, I think it’s probably quite the opposite.

“But what you’ll see is that there’s quite a few of our residents who don’t know Sadie of old. So that’s going to mean that it opens up maybe one or two new surprising friendships for Sadie.”

What’s it been like for Patsy Kensit returning to Emmerdale?

Away from the cameras, Patsy says stepping back onto the Emmerdale set has been an emotional experience.

“It’s overwhelming when you come back,” she confessed. “Everyone that works on the show, the cast, the crew, all the makeup departments, costume, everyone is so good, and Emmerdale is the star.

“I learned back then so much, the hardest working, most professional and some of the best actors I’ve seen have been working on Emmerdale. And I’ve been taught so much. I’ve learned so much, and I’m just so grateful to have been able to come back and, you know, happily see that it’s still the same.

“And they’re still crazy days. I’m terrible. I keep losing things all the time. I’ve lost my pass three times. I was in the car park crying the other night [because I’d lost it again].

“But everyone has just been so wonderful to me and I can’t tell you how grateful I am. And thank you in advance for everything because it’s just a joy.”

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!