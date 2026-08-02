Davina McCall is reportedly planning to retire within the next five years after a run of serious health scares made her reassess life.

The 58-year-old has spent more than two decades at the top of British television. She launched the first series of Big Brother and later fronted major shows including Long Lost Family and The Masked Singer.

Now, it seems she and her husband, Michael Douglas, want to enjoy more of the life they have built together. The plan is not for an immediate exit. It is a longer-term goal.

Davina has revealed her plan to retire (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Why Davina McCall is already thinking about life after TV

Michael shared the couple’s thinking in comments carried by the Mail on Sunday. He said: “We’ve got five years of hard work left in us.”

He added: “Then I think it’s time for us to relax and enjoy all of that hard work. Davina will be about 62, and I’ll be around 58. There comes a point where you think, when do we actually sit back and enjoy everything we’ve worked so hard for?”

Davina McCall health timeline Davina McCall said she discovered a lump and sought medical checks, which led to a breast cancer diagnosis last year.

She underwent a lumpectomy.

She later confirmed she had completed a course of preventative radiotherapy.

Davina has also spoken about having a rare brain tumour removed in 2024 and said the experience changed how she viewed stress and work.

Michael also said: “We’re both happy and healthy individuals, but that might not last forever.”

Those remarks came soon after a happy family milestone. Davina McCall and Michael celebrated their marriage with a second wedding party at their Kent home a fortnight ago.

That celebration came seven months after they tied the knot at Marylebone Town Hall last December. They married seven years after they started dating, following Davina’s split from former husband Matthew Robertson.

The health battles that changed Davina McCall’s outlook

The reported retirement plan follows several major health issues. Last year, the mother-of-three revealed she had surgery for breast cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London after finding a lump.

She said: “It was very, very small, so I got it very, very early, which is incredibly lucky. But I am so relieved to have had it removed and to know that it hasn’t spread.”

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas relationship timeline Davina McCall and celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas have been in a long-term relationship and have frequently appeared together at public events and on social media.

Michael Douglas is known for his work as a hairdresser and for appearing alongside Davina in lifestyle and entertainment coverage.

The couple married in December.

Before that, in 2024, Davina McCall underwent surgery to remove a rare brain tumour. Doctors found a colloid cyst during a health check-up linked to her menopause advocacy work.

She later received the all-clear after a series of MRI scans. That update brought huge relief after a frightening chapter.

What this could mean for Davina McCall fans

For viewers, the news may come as a surprise. Davina remains one of the most recognisable faces on UK television.

Still, this appears to be about balance rather than a sudden goodbye. Health scares, family milestones and a fresh perspective seem to have shaped the decision.

Read more: ‘It was the saddest, but most beautiful thing’: Davina McCall reveals final bonding moment with her 50-year-old sister before she died of lung cancer

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