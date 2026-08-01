Kate Garraway has reportedly been left hurt by the reaction to her new romance, with friends fearing the attention could heap pressure on the relationship.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been dating economic journalist Liam Halligan, 57, since April, according to The Sun. The pair have known each other for more than 20 years.

Who is Liam Halligan? Background on the man linked to Kate Garraway Liam Halligan is a broadcaster, journalist and economist who has been linked in reports about Kate Garraway. He is known for work in journalism and broadcasting.

Reports have described him as a long-time acquaintance of Kate Garraway.

He also knew Kate’s late husband Derek Draper.

Recent attention followed Kate’s appearance supporting his charity London-to-Paris bike ride. Kate Garraway has not publicly said much about the reported relationship, and her comments at the TRIC Awards were brief.

They reportedly grew closer in recent months. The backlash flared after news of the relationship emerged.

That reaction intensified when reports noted Liam had also been friends with Kate’s late husband Derek Draper. Derek died in January 2024 after a long battle with Covid.

Kate has been left upset by the reaction to her new romance (Credit: Ian Davidson/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Why Kate Garraway’s new chapter has pals on edge

Friends of Liam now worry the noise around the couple could hurt a romance that is still in its early days.

One source said: “It was an unexpected surprise for there to be so much interest in Liam and Kate from the off. It could have scared off many men in Liam’s position.”

But the same source said Liam is staying calm. They said he understands the media glare and will not let online trolls shape what happens next.

“He’s in a similar industry to Kate and understands this kind of thing comes with the territory. There’s no way he’d let some idiot trolls who are commenting on X stop him from pursuing Kate. They’re great friends and are really enjoying each other’s company. Liam’s been very supportive of Kate, who, despite being hurt by the outcry at first, is now not paying any attention to it.”

Kate Garraway and Liam Halligan had a bond long before the headlines

Rumours first swirled when Kate was seen in Liam’s hometown of Saffron Walden. He was performing in a pub there with his band, The Hooligans.

Since then, the pair have reportedly enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy. Kate also supported Liam at a London cycling event.

She then shared a cosy selfie with him at a mutual friend’s birthday party over the weekend. That post fuelled even more interest in Kate and her new romance.

Liam also addressed the sudden attention himself. Writing in The Spectator, he said: “As a sandwich-board man of the business pages, I’m ‘flabbergasted’ to be in the showbiz sections.

“Nobody wanted to know about my warnings of market meltdown, but reporters now follow me around, asking, ‘How’s it going with Kate?’

“Kate Garraway and I are from different parts of the media but have much in common – not least a shared sense of humour. Though it’s early days, there’s a definite spark between us. But can she ride a tandem?”

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper: key background Kate Garraway and Derek Draper married in 2005.

Derek became seriously ill after contracting Covid in 2020.

His illness and long recovery were widely documented over several years.

Derek died in January 2024.

Kate has previously spoken publicly about grief, family life and the impact of Derek’s illness.

What Kate Garraway and Liam have said about finding happiness again

Kate had previously spoken about hoping to find love again after Derek’s death. Many viewers followed his long illness closely.

He spent 13 months in hospital and never fully recovered. He also spent Christmas 2023 in hospital after suffering a heart attack. Sadly, he died in January 2024.

Liam spoke earlier this year about how their bond developed. He said: “I’ve known Kate for a long time. I knew her late husband Derek – of course I did, I was a correspondent for the Financial Times in the late 90s.

“In recent years, for different reasons, we’ve both ended up single, against our wishes, I should say. And so, in recent weeks and months, Kate and I have become good friends. We were reintroduced, having known each other back in the day by mutual friends.”

Liam is also a father of three, with two daughters and a son from his former relationship with author Lucy Ward.

Kate’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Read more: Kate Garraway apologises as she’s forced to sneak back into GMB studio during Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu interview

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