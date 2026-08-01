Shane Richie is due in court next month after Essex Police authorised a drink-driving charge following a late-night incident at a Tesco petrol station in Harlow.

The EastEnders star, best known to many viewers as Alfie Moon, was arrested after staff reported a suspected drink driver shortly after 11pm on Wednesday night.

In a video obtained by The Sun, the 62-year-old was seen arguing with workers in the forecourt after they challenged him about vaping at the petrol station.

Shane was arrested (Credit: David Fisher / Shutterstock)

What sparked the Shane Richie petrol station row?

The report says Richie drove onto the forecourt in a white Hyundai. The car appeared to have a flat tyre.

The star was reportedly travelling alone. Staff approached him and told him he could not smoke there.

Richie replied: “It’s not smoking, it’s a vape.”

A worker then told him: “I have to get it on video for the police. That is a vape, and that’s a risk in this petrol station.”

The footage then shows Richie reacting angrily. He said: “What, you’re filming me? All right, I’m going to film you.”

As he walked back toward his car, he also said: “This is not a vape.”

After staff repeated that it posed a risk on a petrol station forecourt, Richie replied: “[Bleep] off. Yeah, I don’t give a [bleep].”

He then pointed at a male and a female worker and said, “You, you,” while waving them away.

What police said after Shane Richie was arrested

Staff called police to report a suspected drink driver. Officers then attended the scene and arrested Richie.

Essex Police later issued a statement about the case. The force said: “A man has been charged with drink driving after officers were called to a report of a suspected drink driver in Edinburgh Way, Harlow shortly before 11.20pm on Wednesday 29 July.”

Police added: “Shane Patrick Roche, 62, of Chigwell, has been charged with drink driving. He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.”

Why the footage has caused such a stir

According to the publication, the station workers did not recognise him at first.

A source told the newspaper: “It’s extraordinary he behaved like that — especially if he’d been drinking.”

The same source added: “It was stupid and he was also being quite argumentative with staff. They didn’t know who he was at first. It was only after the police came that they realised.”

Who is Shane Richie? EastEnders and TV career at a glance Shane Richie is an English actor, presenter and singer whose full name is Shane Patrick Roche. He is best known for playing Alfie Moon in EastEnders.

He first appeared as Alfie Moon in 2002.

He has returned to the BBC soap in several separate stints over the years.

Outside EastEnders, he has worked in television presenting, stage productions and pantomime.

He has also appeared in entertainment and reality formats, including I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

ED! has contacted Shane’s representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘Devastated’ Shane Richie on heartbreaking way he was told his ex-fiancée had taken her own life

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