Katie Price buries her head in a self-help book about ‘lying to herself’ and subtly slips her wedding ring back on

Katie Price has put her reported £250,000 wedding ring back on amid another turbulent chapter in her marriage to Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 48, was pictured wearing the huge ring again while reading a self-help book with the pointed title Stop Lying To Yourself.

The ring has become a very public marker of the couple’s rocky months, after Katie Price removed her wedding ring during an earlier marriage wobble. According to Metro, the latest sighting also follows a ring-free picture last week that fuelled fresh speculation over whether she had called time on the relationship.

Katie Price’s wedding ring is back on

Katie was reportedly photographed in a garden with one of her dogs, wearing a white top, blue shorts and sparkly sunglasses.

But it was the combination of the huge ring and her choice of reading material that stood out.

The book, by Simon Gilham, is described as a Sunday Times bestseller offering “101 Hard Truths to Help You Change Your Life”. Metro reports that one section is said to focus on how to “stop making excuses for your partner’s behaviour”.

Katie appears to be reflecting on her life (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw / SplashNews.com)

That detail lands against a messy backdrop for Katie and Lee, whose marriage has faced a string of public claims and denials in recent weeks.

The latest pressure point centred on claims involving Lee Andrews and another man, with The Sun alleging that Lee had been sending messages saying he would leave Katie for him. The newspaper claimed Katie confronted Lee by phone on Tuesday night, and that he denied the allegations.

Lee’s own family had publicly distanced themselves from him after new information came to light.

There has also been an allegation that Lee tried to sell a sex tape of the couple. Katie and her representatives denied that any such tape existed.

Pricey says she is ‘getting on’

Katie has already indicated that she does not plan to keep offering a running commentary on Lee while he remains in prison.

Speaking on her podcast, she said: “I commented when he went missing but he’s in prison. I will be questioning him about a lot of things when he’s out.

“I’m just getting on doing what I’m doing. There is so much. There is no smoke without fire.”

In separate comments to The Sun, Katie added: “There’s nothing I can do. I’m not here to pay anything for anyone. I’ve got my own life. Even though he’s part of my life.”

Read more: Cat Deeley stuns fans in tiny bikini as she enjoys This Morning break