Katie Price has revealed her eldest son Harvey wants his first tattoo and the idea has already caused tension in the family.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Katie Price Show, the former model, 48, said Harvey, 24, has chosen a tiny frog design for his hand. According to Katie, he has been asking for the body art after seeing her tattoos.

But her younger sister Sophie, 36, was not convinced. She told Katie: “No, don’t let Harv have a tattoo.”

When Katie made clear Harvey wanted one, Sophie replied: “No, don’t do that to him, Kate.”

Katie Price said her son Harvey wants a tattoo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price defends Harvey’s choice

The disagreement turned into a wider discussion about Harvey’s independence and his complex needs.

Harvey lives with Prader-Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia, which causes blindness. He also has ADHD and autism.

Katie argued that Harvey understands what a tattoo is. She said: “He is 24, he is a man. I know he’s got complex needs.

“Harvey knows what a tattoo is because he sees them on me and has seen me get them done.

“Where do we stand on this? Because if he wants it, why can’t he?”

Sophie pushed back, saying Harvey’s needs had to be considered. She said: “But Harv’s mental age isn’t 24, is it? It’s a lot younger. So I would think of it in that respect.”

She also added: “He can’t make a decision without you or someone else there.”

Katie acknowledged that the boundaries are not always straightforward, saying it would be different if Harvey were signing a form.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Why Harvey wants a frog tattoo

The frog design has a special meaning. Katie said Harvey’s siblings Junior, 21, and Princess, 19, her children with ex-husband Peter Andre, are also planning frog tattoos in honour of their older brother.

Frogs are Harvey’s favourite animals.

Katie also spoke about Harvey’s creative work during the podcast. She said he is aware of his online popularity, with more than 348,000 people following his social media accounts, and regularly asks her to share his artwork.

She explained that Harvey uses multiple iPads to make digital art, with each device serving a different part of the process before he brings the final piece together.

Read more: Junior and Princess Andre reveal true state of their parents’ relationship now following public spat

What do you think of Harvey having a tattoo? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.