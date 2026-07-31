Maura Higgins has made another glam New York appearance, stepping out in a backless black dress at the TIME100 Creators Event.

The former Love Island star, 35, attended the red carpet event on Thursday night. Her dress featured an open back and cut-out sides, which she paired with simple black pointed-toe heels.

The outing comes as Maura Higgins continues to build her profile in America, with MailOnline reporting she has been spending less time in the UK while taking on more work Stateside.

Maura Higgins at TIME100 Creators Event

Maura was photographed beaming at the event and posing with fellow influencer Alix Earle and Olandria Carthen.

Her appearance comes during a busy spell of events, TV work and brand deals. According to MailOnline, Maura has attracted a growing US fanbase after appearing on the US edition of The Traitors.

She has also signed commercial work, including being named TRESemmé Professional’s Head of Hair brand ambassador.

Maura’s fashion sense has been getting edgier (Credit: Photo by SGP/Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock)

Dancing With The Stars move

Maura’s next major US TV move is Dancing With The Stars. She was announced in April for season 35 of the series, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.

She was the first celebrity confirmed for the new line-up. The show announced her casting on Instagram, saying she would be joining DWTS on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu later this year.

The report also claims Maura is set to relocate to LA for the show.

Her US work has been building for some time. In 2023, she became a social media presenter and guest hosted a challenge on season five of Love Island USA. Later that year, she worked as a social media presenter for Love Island Games.

In 2024, she became host of Love Island: Aftersun. She previously competed on Dancing On Ice in 2020.

Insiders believe a fly-on-the-wall series following Maura’s American career could be a next step, with the star reportedly in talks with TV bosses. She is also said to be in talks with Disney after making her acting debut in the film The Spin.

Maura moves out of Essex home amid renovations

Away from the red carpet, Maura recently told fans she had temporarily moved out of her Essex mansion while renovation work continues.

She bought the reported £1.25 million home in October 2024 and has been carrying out extensive work on the property. According to the report, the renovations include a new bathroom and sauna, plus a “hairdrobe”, living room and utility room.

In a fan Q&A, Maura said the dust and her frequent travel had made staying there difficult.

She told followers: “I just needed somewhere I could unpack, repack and head straight back to the airport without living on a building site.”

Maura added that work on the home was still in progress and said she planned to check in on the house soon.

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