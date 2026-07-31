Ant McPartlin has laughed off a shirtless beach photo after an awkward optical illusion made him do a double take.

The presenter, 50, has been in Portugal with wife Anne-Marie and their family. He discussed the picture with Declan Donnelly on the latest episode of their Hanging Out With Ant and Dec podcast.

According to MailOnline, the image showed Ant standing in profile beside his friend Andy Collins. Ant explained that Andy was right next to him in the shot, making it look as though his friend’s stomach was actually Ant’s.

Ant told listeners: “I’ve been papped on the beach. I never check the news when I’m away and someone sent it through this morning. Shirtless shots on the beach!”

The Britain’s Got Talent star admitted his first thought was: “Oh my God, I look awful.”

But he quickly realised: “Actually that’s not my belly.”

Ant McPartlin discussed the shirtless photos with Dec Donnelly (Credit: Belta Box / YouTube)

Ant McPartlin laughs off shirtless beach photo

Ant told Dec that a similar picture may once have bothered him. He said that in his 20s or 30s it “would have freaked me out”. But he now feels much calmer about being photographed on holiday.

He joked: “I’m 50 I don’t care you know? It’s OK, I look alright you know?

“I’m not ashamed to say; I’m not embarrassed at all. It was one of those things if you stress about it too much, it can really ruin your holiday and bother you.”

Ant’s awkward massage story

The beach picture is not the only holiday mishap Ant has opened up about. He also recalled an embarrassing naked encounter during a Thai massage after a masseuse entered the room before he had finished changing.

Ant said he and Anne-Marie had gone to a massage parlour after a friend recommended it, but he had been warned staff could come in very quickly. While Anne-Marie changed swiftly, Ant said he struggled with his shirt, removed his clothes and then accidentally knocked the disposable underwear across the room.

As he tried to get them on, the masseuse entered. Ant told Dec she saw “everything” before he said: “Not yet!”

He said he later returned to the parlour, but admitted he and the masseuse could not look each other in the eye.

Ant said he wasn’t bothered by the pictures (Credit: Belta Box / YouTube)

Ant and Anne-Marie’s family life

Ant and Anne-Marie married in 2021. Their family includes their son Wilder, two, and Anne-Marie’s teenage daughters, Poppy and Daisy, from her previous marriage.

Read more: Dec Donnelly accidentally injures Ant’s daughter’s boyfriend as he admits: ‘I feel so bad’

The presenter has also spoken about the calmer routine he now enjoys with Anne-Marie, including dog walks, sport and holidays. He has described her as his “rock and lifesaver” following his recovery from alcohol and prescription painkiller addiction.

For Ant, the funny beach mishap seems to have become less of a nightmare photo moment and more proof that he can laugh at himself.

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