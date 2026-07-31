Arlene Phillips has shared her honest reaction to Strictly Come Dancing’s major presenting shake-up, admitting she’s intrigued by the new line-up but still has plenty of questions about how it will all come together.

During Good Morning Britain on Friday, the former Strictly judge was asked about Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe, the new Strictly Come Dancing presenters.

The trio are replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after they stepped down at the end of last year’s series.

Arlene Phillips shared her verdict on the new Strictly hosts (Credit: ITV)

Arlene Phillips questions new Strictly Come Dancing hosts

Arlene, who was a judge on Strictly from 2004 until 2008, described the presenting team as an “interesting choice”. She admitted she’s unsure how having three hosts will work in practice.

She said: “I think they’re an interesting choice. I wonder sometimes about three and I want to know what the magic is about three because sometimes people say three’s a crowd.

“Who is going to do what? I have no idea.”

Arlene also confessed she is finding it difficult to imagine Johannes stepping away from dancing and into a full-time presenting role.

“All I want to do with Johannes is watch him dance. I mean just incredible. But I have no idea,” she said.

She added that she hadn’t asked anyone connected to Strictly how the new format will work because they “wouldn’t probably tell” her anyway. Even so, she admitted she’s “curious” about the new hosting trio.

Arlene shares caution over new Strictly pros

Arlene also gave her verdict on the latest professional dancers joining the BBC show.

Last week, Strictly announced five new pros: Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Maddie Ingoldsby and Mark Karmalita.

When Kate Garraway asked what she made of the new recruits, Arlene suggested the focus should remain firmly on their dancing ability rather than their online profile.

“The new pros, as long as they can dance. I mean, most of them are sort of influencers and they talk an awful lot. As long as those pros can dance,” she said.

Emma Willis is joining Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe as the new hosts of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe jokes about Strictly presenting job

Meanwhile, Josh Widdicombe has already been poking fun at his place in the show’s new presenting trio.

Speaking on the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett, Josh joked that he was “the runt of the litter” alongside Emma and Johannes.

“I’m a weird-looking little guy. I realised I’ve been cast with two of the most striking looking people on television,” he joked.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up just got longer as Shaun Wright-Phillips reveals himself as a contestant

While Josh is clearly embracing the challenge, Arlene’s comments suggest many fans will also be waiting to see how the show’s fresh presenting line-up settles in when Strictly returns later this year.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.

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