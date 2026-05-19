New Strictly hosts finally revealed as Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe branded ‘the ultimate trio’ by Tess Daly

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe have officially been announced as the brand-new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC confirmed today (May 19) that the trio will be taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman following their emotional exit from the ballroom last year.

Bosses have spent months holding talks and auditions with a string of well known names, all hoping to land one of the biggest jobs on television. Now, the BBC has finally revealed that the trio will front the hit entertainment show.

The new presenters will make their debut in the famous ballroom this autumn for the 2026 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The trio are the new Strictly presenters (Credit: BBC)

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe confirmed as Strictly Come Dancing’s new presenters

The BBC announced the news in an official statement today, finally ending months of speculation over who would replace Tess and Claudia.

“It’s official…September 2026,” the clip posted to Instagram was captioned. It saw Emma and Johannes taking their seats in front of a camera… operated by Josh!

“Come on, we can’t do this without you,” said Emma in the clip.

The song Three Is The Magic Number was playing over the top of the video.

Tess Daly was among those sharing her congratulations. She said: “Can’t wait to tune in. The ultimate trio.”

In a statement, Emma said: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly – I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years. So to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend.

“It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind – two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter.

“I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!”

Josh and JoJo break silence on Strictly presenting role

Emma’s co-presenters also shared a statement.

JoJo said: “To be returning to Strictly Come Dancing in this new role is beyond anything I ever imagined. This show has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness, and I feel deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward. To do it alongside the formidable Emma Willis and the utterly brilliant Josh Widdicombe makes it even more special. I’m ready-sequins, nerves, and all…please bear with me. Love Jojo.”

Josh added: “Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point, so I am giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television. I adore Emma and Jojo and can’t wait to spend my weekends with them. I’ll dust off the penguin costume.”

BBC shares statement on new Strictly hosts

Sarah James, Strictly Come Dancing Executive Producer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to finally share this wonderful news. The combination of Emma, Josh, and Jojo was unexpected, but their magic was undeniable the moment they came together.

“Emma brings a wealth of presenting experience and a natural warmth – she truly belongs in the ballroom and will guide our new celebrity cast through their Strictly journeys with love and care.

“Josh had us all in stitches with his unique style of self-deprecating humour and razor-sharp wit – and let’s not forget, he got a ten from Anton in the Christmas Special, so I think he already considers himself a pro dancer…

“And then there’s Jojo – a one-of-a-kind talent who’s been a beloved part of the Strictly family for eight years and will bring all his experience and knowledge to this new role – plus of course his legendary wardrobe!

“Most importantly, what truly shines through is the love and passion all three share for this show. That’s the key ingredient and we hope our audience will love them as much as we do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

The search for Tess and Claudia’s replacements

Tess and Claudia shocked fans last year when they confirmed they would be leaving Strictly Come Dancing at the end of the 2025 series.

Tess had fronted the programme since it launched in 2004, first alongside the late Bruce Forsyth. Claudia later joined as co-host in 2014 following Bruce’s retirement.

The presenting pair announced their departure together in a joint Instagram statement last year while the 2025 series was underway.

They said: “We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream.

“We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.”

Claudia and Tess quit Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC)

Tess and Claudia bowed out during the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 live final on December 20. They later appeared in the Christmas Day special, although it had already been pre-recorded.

Since then, speculation over their replacements has been nonstop.

A number of famous faces were reportedly auditioned, including Tom Allen, Angela Scanlon, Alex Jones, La Voix and Rylan Clark.

Meanwhile, Alison Hammond, Graham Norton and Amanda Holden were all said to have ruled themselves out.

Many viewers also believed Zoe Ball was a frontrunner for the job following her years hosting Strictly: It Takes Two.

However, she did not make the final cut either.

Zoe Ball ‘thrilled’ for new hosts after Strictly knockback

Former It Takes Two presenter Zoe recently confirmed she had missed out on the role during an episode of her Dig It podcast with Jo Whiley.

Zoe admitted: “I didn’t get it, but it’s OK. I have worked through the seven stages of grief and rejection over the last couple of days.”

Despite the disappointment, Zoe insisted viewers would be in very safe hands with the new presenting duo. Zoe Ball has confirmed she missed out on the Strictly Come Dancing presenting job (Credit: BBC) In the podcast episode released on May 12, Zoe said: “Our new hosts are going to be fabulous.” She added: “It’s going to be a highly scrutinised situation, and I think the new hosts will be so relieved when it’s out there and everyone can just talk about the show, and who’s going to be the celebrities this year, and then they can settle into that.”

The BBC has already confirmed that Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse will all return to the judging panel for the 2026 series.

Bosses have also revealed which professional dancers are returning this year after several fan favourites left the show, including Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez.

New professional dancers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, while this year’s celebrity contestants will be revealed later in the summer.

And then it really will be time to starrrrrt dancing!

Read more: Rylan Clark ‘rules himself out’ of new Strictly host gig days after chemistry test audition

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