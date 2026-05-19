Katie Price urged to ‘leave’ missing husband Lee Andrews by his ‘very concerned’ ex-fiancée Alana Percival

With Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews still ‘missing’, his ex-fiancée Alana Percival has spoken out, telling the model: “Lee is a liar. I’m scared of what he’ll do next.”

Alana said she and Lee dated for nine months up until December 2025. He hit the headlines in January 2026 when he proposed to Katie… in exactly the same way that he did with Alana.

Now, in a new interview, she’s shared her thoughts on his disappearance, revealed where she thinks he really is, and reached out to Katie, to lend a shoulder to cry on…

Katie Price is desperate to know where her husband Lee Andrews is (Credit: YouTube/ Katie Price)

Katie Price urged to ‘leave’ missing husband

Speaking to Closer, Alana said that she “told Katie who Lee really was” when they’d been together for two weeks.

However, the model went on to marry Lee, in spite of the warnings, with Alana claiming that she got involved to try and “protect” Katie.

Now, as Katie shares a new update, Alana has said she’s scared of what could happen next.

“If I was Katie, I’d leave Lee now. This is where things start to become dangerous and volatile, as she’s beginning to catch him out. I’m so scared of what he’ll do to Katie next. I know this is where it all goes downhill,” she alleged.

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews failed to fly to the UK last week and has been ‘missing’ ever since (Credit: ITV)

Lee’s lies catching up with him, ex claims

Asked about where Lee could be now, amid claims he’s hiding out in a “run-down villa”, Alana has an idea…

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he was trying to illegally cross the border to Muscat. If Katie wants to speak, my phone is always on. I know how she’s feeling, as Lee would do this to me all the time. My family would get ready for him to fly over, and I was so confident he would because he was so convincing. Then something would pop up and he’d send me a video from outside the airport with an excuse.”

She went on to claim that Lee once told her he “couldn’t fly to the UK because he was dying of a heart condition, and had to go to Bali to visit a top surgeon as he was on borrowed time”.

Alana said that Lee then started sending pictures of Bali “that were obviously from Google”.

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‘I’m worried he’ll ruin her like he ruined me’

She added: “Lee is a liar. He’s so good at pulling you in and making you feel amazing that it’s so hard to come out of it. I think she’s in too deep to admit she’s wrong. I’m very concerned, because I still don’t think Katie realises the severity of what Lee’s actually like. He always wanted to be famous and didn’t care how he got there.”

Sharing her fears for Katie, Alana added: “I’m worried he’s going to absolutely ruin her, like he ruined me.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Lee Andrews’ psychic mum hits out at Katie Price for ‘exploiting’ her son

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