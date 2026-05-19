Katie Price ‘really distressed and upset’ as she shares ‘difficult’ new update on husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price has issued a new update on her husband Lee Andrews after he went ‘missing’.

In January, Katie revealed that she had tied the knot for a fourth time with businessman Lee. Just last week, the couple had been due to appear together for their first TV interview on Good Morning Britain.

However, Katie later explained that Lee could not attend because of unexpected work commitments linked to his business. She added that he was “at the airport now” and already “on his way”.

Following the interview, speculation around Lee intensified, with reports suggesting he had gone missing. In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Sunday (May 17), Katie admitted she was concerned he may have been “kidnapped”.

Today (May 19), the Foreign Office issued an update regarding Lee, confirming it is “supporting the family of a British man”.

Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that Lee is not actually missing and is instead believed to be staying at a “run-down villa”, where he has allegedly been communicating with a small circle of trusted friends using a burner phone.

Katie issued an update on husband Lee (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price issues ‘difficult’ new update on husband Lee Andrews

Now, in a fresh new update, Katie has taken to her YouTube channel once again to open up further. In a video shared today, Katie hit back at claims that Lee’s disappearing act is for attention.

“I’m here to do an update about Lee. This is a really difficult time for me at the moment. Um, it’s been five days now since I’ve heard anything from Lee. This is not a publicity stunt. This is real. And anyone who thinks that I’m part of this is disgusting,” she said.

“I’m now relying on the media to help me put out there that Lee is missing. If someone knows where he is, then please come to me or come to the newspapers and we can find him. If there’s anything I can say more to the press or the public, just get it everywhere that Lee is missing. We need to find him,” Katie continued.

The mum-of-five insisted there must be an “explanation”, revealed he’s been “silent for five days”.

Admitting that the situation isn’t “normal for anyone”, Katie said she is “really upset and distressed” by claims that from people who “thinks I’m in on this”

“Like, come on, give me some credit. Why would I do that? I’m not listening to all the noise. What’s going on out there? Because think about it. If this was you, it’s not a nice situation to be in at all,” she added.

Katie has asked for help to find her husband (Credit: YouTube)

‘My anxiety levels are sky high’

Katie also admitted that none of Lee’s family have heard from him. She revealed his dad is in Dubai while Katie and the rest of his family, including his psychic mum who has hit out at Katie, are in the UK.

Lee has been reported to the British Embassy and in Dubai as a missing person. She said the last time she heard from him was Wednesday (May 13) at 10pm.

“I’ve been reading his last few messages and I’ve heard nothing. My anxiety levels are sky high. If there is anyone in Dubai or you know anyone in Dubai and you spot him, see him, just I don’t know because I don’t know where he is because the last thing I know his hands were tied,” Katie continued.

The last time the former glamour model saw her husband, she said he “had a hood over his head” in the back of a van.

Read more: Concerns for ‘overwhelmed’ Katie Price as she admits ‘this week has been a lot’ amid Lee Andrews drama

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