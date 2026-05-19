Luisa Zissman supports Katie Price by flying to Dubai and launching her own manhunt for missing Lee Andrews: ‘I’ve got a bag of cash to jingle at him’

Luisa Zissman has travelled to Dubai to launch her own manhunt for Katie Price’s missing husband Lee Andrews – and she claims she’s got a “bag of cash” ready for him.

The former Apprentice star and podcaster has thrown her support behind devastated Katie, who has no idea where Lee is.

The last Katie heard is that, according to Lee, he appeared to have been “kidnapped” in Dubai after failing to arrive in the UK for a Good Morning Britain appearance.

Katie says the last she saw of him was on a FaceTime call with his “hood up and hands tied in the back of a van”.

This morning, the former glamour model pleaded on YouTube: “Just get it everywhere that Lee is missing. We need to find him.”

Katie Price is desperate to know where her husband Lee Andrews is (Credit: YouTube/ Katie Price)

The Sun newspaper is claiming Lee is “squatting in a slightly run-down villa” in the United Arab Emirates and is “ghosting” Katie.

Rallying round, Luisa has now offered her services to Katie, saying: “Let’s go team.”

Luisa Zissman launches manhunt for Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews

Luisa shared her plan to help track down Lee last night as she arrived at Heathrow Airport in London to board a plane to Dubai.

The star, who recently moved to the UAE with her family, said: “I’m going to go and find Lee Andrews for Katie Price because I really like Katie Price.

“I was a huge Jordan fan when I was younger and then I did a TV show with Katie and I liked her even more. Plus she loves horses, so obviously we’re going to be best friends.

“I always feel like she gets done over in some sort of way.

“And this guy, let’s be honest, I initially thought was AI. I genuinely thought Katie Price had done an experiment with all of us.

“But now I’m starting to believe Lee Andrews has been kidnapped.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Luisa described her mission to find Lee as “the work of the nation”, while grabbing a protein bar in an airport shop.

The mum-of-three also bought some tissues, adding: “When I find him, he will be crying.”

Luisa continued: “The plan is, I’m going to go to a lot of warehouses and shout his name.

“I’ve got a bag of cash as well to jingle, because I feel like he might gravitate towards it like a chicken does with its feed.”

‘Our national treasure Katie Price’

Once onboard the plane, Luisa described Katie as “our national treasure”.

“I’m ready to undertake this mission for the NATION & our love of our national treasure @katieprice. We [heart] you,” she said.

Luisa is yet to locate Lee in Dubai (Credit: Instagram/ @luisazissman)

Luisa added: ‘This isn’t just for you, Katie. It’s for the nation. We are gripped.

“Where the hell is your husband? What’s happened to him? Is he still in Dubai airport. I will find out.”

Luisa has since touched down in Dubai.

Earlier this morning (Tuesday May 19, 2026), she confirmed: “Guys, I haven’t located him yet. Still looking.”

Good luck, Lu!

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