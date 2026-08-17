Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have shared a glimpse inside their romantic Dubai getaway, where a luxury hotel stay has been mixed with a decidedly casual fast-food dinner.

The former Love Island stars, both 27, are reportedly enjoying time away from three-year-old Bambi and three-month-old Midas. Their child-free Dubai holiday began earlier this week, when a fan reportedly spotted them waiting at the gate for an Emirates flight.

Molly-Mae has since taken followers inside the trip through a series of Instagram Stories. Her updates included an affectionate kiss from Tommy, a dressed-up moment beside a fountain and a playful look at their dinner plans.

In the comment section on Instagram, Molly-Mae’s fans were also quick to defend the couple for spending time away from their baby son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Molly-Mae and Tommy swap hotel luxury for fast food

Despite their lavish surroundings, Molly-Mae and Tommy ended up having a low-key meal at a fast-food restaurant during their trip. One picture showed the boxer tucking into a burger and chips, with fried chicken also on the table.

Molly-Mae joked in the caption: “Very chic of us to end up in this kind of restaurant every single time we try to go for dinner!”

While Tommy made his way through his meal, Molly-Mae opted for bunless burgers served with lettuce instead.

Tommy and Molly-Mae are enjoying a break in Dubai (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Tommy Fury kisses Molly-Mae Hague in hotel lift

The most affectionate picture from the updates showed Molly-Mae and Tommy standing together in a hotel lift. As Molly-Mae took a mirror photograph, Tommy leaned in and planted a kiss on her cheek.

Another video showed Tommy joking around as the pair left the lift, adding a playful moment to the romantic posts.

Molly-Mae also posed outside beside a fountain in a long chocolate-coloured summer dress and gold jewellery. She wore her blonde hair loose around her shoulders as she stood in the evening breeze.

The pictures offered followers a relaxed look at the couple’s time away together, from dressing up for the evening to abandoning their original dinner plans in favour of fast food.

Molly-Mae and Tommy are parents to Bambi and baby Midas. Their latest social media updates show them making the most of their UAE break and enjoying some time together away from their parenting routine.

Meanwhile, some fans also spotted that Molly-Mae was wearing her engagement ring in some photos. One person said: “Aaahhhh she’s got her ring on.”

Another wrote: “The ring is backkkkk, bridal era Molly?”

Someone else added: “The ring is back! Yesssss just tie the knot guys.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are parents to daughter Bambi and son Midas (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw)

Molly-Mae defended over holiday

Despite many fans gushing over the couple’s getaway, one troll criticised Molly-Mae and Tommy for spending time away from baby son Midas.

They wrote: “Young babies need their parents in the night.”

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘this will be my last child’ as she shares family update

Molly-Mae’s fans were quick to defend the star. One hit back: “For all of you commenting ‘ooo she’s left the children’, they both have and were a couple before becoming parents. Life carries on around being mum and dad.”

Another insisted: “Nothing more precious than remembering you aren’t just mom and dad. Quality time together is always much needed.”

Someone else agreed: “Got to have time for each other. They making sure they get quality time this time around.”

Another wrote: “As for the children, I’m sure she’s not just left them without knowing they’ll be well looked after.”

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